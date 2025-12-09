TalentLMS Announces the Winners of its 2025 Training Excellence Awards

Winners recognized for innovation, measurable impact, and learner-centered training design.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, a leading employee training platform , today announced the winners of its 2025 Training Excellence Awards, celebrating organizations and learning leaders who are setting new standards for training innovation, impact, and accessibility. This year's winners stood out for their ability to empower learners, scale meaningful training programs and their business, and expand training to underserved regions.

This year, four standout winners were recognized across the following categories: Top Training Program, Great Results, Positive Impact, and Training Trailblazer.

Chowgirls Catering earned the Top Training Program Award for its reimagined onboarding experience. With an 88.5% employee retention rate, the Minneapolis-based, women-owned company rebuilt its onboarding into a structured 90-day program that blends online learning, hands-on practice, and personalized coaching. Using TalentLMS to deliver consistent and scalable training, Chowgirls empowers every new hire to feel confident and supported from day one.

The Great Results Award went to Innodata Knowledge Services, Inc. , a global data engineering and AI solutions provider, for its measurable organizational impact. The launch of Innodata Career Academy, an internal upskilling hub focused on AI readiness, contributed to significant financial growth while reducing recruitment costs and turnover to under 5%. With more than 500 employees completing mandatory training at a 99% rate, Innodata demonstrated how targeted talent development drives business performance.

In the Positive Impact Award category, the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) was recognized for expanding global access to high-quality veterinary education. Using TalentLMS, WSAVA launched its multilingual learning hub for 4,500 active users across more than 100 countries, achieving a course completion rate of over 85%. The program is raising clinical standards worldwide and bringing essential veterinary learning to underserved regions.

This year's Training Trailblazer Award winner was Meredith Singleton, CEO of Story Arc Learning . In just two years, she has transformed her instructional design agency into a fast-scaling business with projected 25% year-over-year growth. Her TalentLMS-powered course, Storytelling for Instructional Designers, showcases how human-centered design can unlock deeper learner engagement.

"Serving as a judge for the TalentLMS Training Excellence Awards offered a front-row seat to the diverse, inspiring ways learning is being reimagined across the globe," said Stella Lee, Director of Paradox Learning, AI strategist, and eLearning expert. "What struck me most was the range of contexts—different sectors, geographies, and tools—but the same deep commitment to learning that matters. This awards program does more than spotlight best practices—it celebrates the global learning community's resilience and boldness in shaping the future of work."

Each winner will receive a series of consulting sessions with Stella Lee, designed to help them transform their approach to learning and prepare their organizations for the future.

"Training excellence emerges when people and purpose align," said Dimitris Tsingos, CEO of Epignosis, parent company of TalentLMS. "This year's winners demonstrate what's possible when organizations invest in learning that is thoughtful, scalable, and built to empower every individual. We're proud to see our platforms becoming a catalyst for growth and sustainability!"

Learn more: https://www.talentlms.com/training-excellence-awards

