TalentLMS Partners Up with EasyLlama to Simplify HR Compliance for Growing Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS , the leading learning management system for growing organizations, today announced a new partnership with EasyLlama to deliver a comprehensive U.S. HR Compliance Bundle directly within TalentLMS. Featuring 13 core compliance topics and 74 localized or role-based course versions, the new bundle enables organizations to meet federal and state-level compliance requirements with a single, seamless learning solution.

With HR teams facing increasing regulatory demands and compliance training becoming essential for protecting brand reputation, reducing risk, and strengthening workplace culture, the partnership provides a modern, efficient path to compliance readiness. The bundle includes training on harassment prevention, workplace violence prevention, HIPAA, CCPA, ADA, FMLA, and other essential topics, supporting critical mandates in states such as California, New York, and Illinois.

"This collaboration gives HR teams a seamless way to meet U.S. compliance requirements with training that's reliable, accessible, and built for scale," said Elena Goulas, Head of Content Library at TalentLMS. "By bringing EasyLlama's trusted content into TalentLMS, we're helping organizations protect their people and stay ahead of regulatory demands."

The partnership also reflects the companies' shared vision of making compliance training more engaging, effective, and people-first. "Together with TalentLMS, we're making it easier for organizations to stay compliant and support their teams with training that is engaging, effective, and always up to date," said Samuel Devyver, CEO & Co-Founder of EasyLlama. "This collaboration amplifies our mission to empower companies with the solutions they need to create safer, more productive workplaces."

Aligned with the TalentLMS Course Store ecosystem, the HR Compliance Bundle is offered as a license-based, subscription product that renews alongside customers' TalentLMS plans. Customers can purchase exactly the number of licenses they need, enhancing flexibility and scalability. This announcement marks the beginning, with TalentLMS set to broaden its Course Store to deliver more compliance courses across the U.S. and worldwide.

