TalentLMS Annual L&D Benchmark Report Reveals AI Disruptions Are Outpacing Workplace Training, Leaving Gen Z Dissatisfied

Over half of U.S. employees (54%) report a lack of clear guidelines on AI tool usage

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the TalentLMS Annual L&D Benchmark Report released today, employees fear their job skills are becoming obsolete, and employers are not providing training fast enough to keep pace with change. The data also reveals significant gaps in workplace learning along generational lines and survey respondents suggest a pressing need for improved leadership and management training.

According to a survey of 1,200 employees in the U.S., 63% of employees believe their current training programs could be significantly improved. Narrowing in on various generations, the findings indicated that Gen Z is the least satisfied with company training programs, while Millennials report the highest levels of satisfaction.

The TalentLMS findings highlight a critical gap between training delivery and how employees learn most effectively. It is striking that 58% admit to multitasking during training sessions, indicating widespread engagement issues. The younger generations tend to multitask more during training (67% of Millennials and 63% of Gen Zers), while more Gen X and Boomers seem to be focused on training, with 57% and 44% respectively admitting to multitasking. While almost one out of three respondents said that they quickly forget the training content after a session concludes. This emphasizes the need for approaches that resonate better with how people absorb and retain information.

Employees' preferences point toward more dynamic and flexible learning formats, with multimedia (53%) and self-paced learning (49%) ranking as the most engaging. However, 23% of respondents indicated they have been hesitant to request additional training due to unclear budget availability.

Despite these challenges, employees demonstrate a strong desire to adapt and learn, demanding AI-related training. The survey revealed several challenges and opportunities:

49% of employees believe AI is advancing faster than their company's training capabilities.

Over half of employees (54%) report a lack of clear guidelines on AI tool usage.

65% want training on how to use AI safely and ethically.

As technological advancements shorten the lifespan of skills 69% of employees emphasize the importance of faster delivery of new training programs.

On specific skills and training topics, the top three requested areas across all age groups included:

Leadership and management training

Soft skills training

Digital skills training

"AI is reshaping how we learn and work, and with its rapid pace of disruption, the desire to learn has never been stronger," said Nikhil Arora, CEO of Epignosis, parent company of TalentLMS. "People want to feel confident in their abilities, skills, and roles—and learning is what brings a deeper sense of purpose and meaning to work. The data is clear: employees are eager for development opportunities. By leveraging personalized and flexible learning tools to meet this demand, organizations can close skills gaps, unlock potential within their teams, and achieve greater results."

The study highlights a significant opportunity for companies to enhance their training programs and empower employees to thrive. With 37% of Gen Zers indicating they may look for a new job in 2025 if their company doesn't provide adequate training opportunities, organizations that prioritize upskilling can significantly boost talent retention and build a more engaged, future-ready workforce.

Download the full research: https://www.talentlms.com/research/learning-development-research-2025

About TalentLMS

Trusted by 70,000 teams, TalentLMS is the training platform built for success and designed with simplicity in mind. With a comprehensive course library, an intuitive interface, and all the tools needed to create transformative training, organizations can quickly develop powerful learning experiences.

SOURCE TalentLMS