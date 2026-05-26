TalentLMS Customers Show What a Value for Money LMS Really Looks Like

From 90-day launches to scaling training fast, three organizations prove that the right LMS delivers more — without costing more.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, the easiest-to-use learning management system for growing businesses, today highlighted how three customers are achieving measurable training ROI on an affordable LMS for businesses — without the cost or complexity of enterprise platforms.

Global Shop Solutions: From Launch to Business Growth in 90 Days

When Kim Bellini, Head of Corporate Training at Global Shop Solutions, set out to replace static employee handbooks with online training, she needed a cost-effective training platform her lean team could set up without dedicated IT support. TalentLMS delivered — and the results got the attention of leadership.

"Our CEO saw what the LMS was doing internally and he wanted to offer that to our customers. So he gave me 90 days to get courses into the LMS to make it a marketable product for our customers," said Bellini. "Because TalentLMS is so easy to use, we were able to execute that."

What started as internal training for the 330 employees of the ERP software provider scaled into a customer training programme serving more than 7,300 learners — all from a single platform. Career progression accelerated too: employees who previously took two to three years to advance from customer care to consulting roles now move up within eight to twelve months. Bellini's team used TalentLMS's branches feature to create dedicated subportals for each audience, keeping training targeted without multiplying costs or complexity.

Position Green: Scaling Globally Without Scaling Costs

Sustainability software company Position Green grew from 30 to 350 employees while training more than 3,000 learners across Europe, North America, and Asia — without scaling its training costs proportionally. The company uses TalentLMS for employee onboarding, customer training, and ESG education.

"One thing that I quite enjoy about TalentLMS is that for whatever use case I can think of to help grow our academy audiences and serve our customers better, I know that I can rely on TalentLMS to kind of support that use case. Because of this flexibility and the scalability of it," said Richard Silvekroon, Product Manager. For a fast-growing company, a cost-effective LMS that scales without adding complexity is a business-critical advantage.

42 North Dental: Proving ROI Across 1,600 Learners

42 North Dental, a Boston-based dental services organization, centralized training across its network while meeting strict healthcare compliance requirements. The results: 10,500 work hours saved, 35 hours cut from every new hire's onboarding, and turnover reduced from 40% to 25%. Three front-desk employees went on to become regional managers through structured learning paths.

"I have launched 10 LMS platforms in my career and TalentLMS is #1 on my list, far exceeding the performance of the 'high-priced' marketing leaders in the industry," said Randy Schumacher, Director of L&D at 42 North Dental.

These organizations reflect a broader shift in corporate training: teams moving away from overpriced platforms with unused features toward an affordable LMS that proves its value fast.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the easiest-to-use learning management system for businesses that want to launch training quickly and turn learning into a driver of success. Supporting teams from 10 to 10,000+ users, it goes live in 1.6 months on average — twice as fast as the industry average — with 91% ease of setup. Real-time reporting tracks training effectiveness, with customers reaching ROI payback in 11 months on average. Trusted by 22 million learners across 12,000+ organizations, TalentLMS turns learning into business growth.

SOURCE TalentLMS