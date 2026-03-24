TalentLMS Updates Platform to Help Organizations Turn Training Into Measurable Performance

New skills, learning path, and platform updates help teams move beyond checkbox training.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, the leading training platform for SMBs , today announced a series of platform updates designed to help organizations deliver learning that drives measurable performance outcomes. The latest enhancements introduce improvements to skills management, learning paths, content creation, and platform usability—helping organizations connect training more directly to workforce capability and business results.

The updates reflect a broader shift in corporate learning: organizations are increasingly expected to prove that training drives measurable business outcomes—not just course completion or satisfaction scores. With new capabilities and AI features, TalentLMS makes it easier for L&D teams to deliver learning that works within real workflows and produces results.

Skills, TalentLMS's AI-powered skills management tool , has been redesigned to create a more intuitive workflow for administrators and instructors. By simplifying how organizations map learning to capabilities, the update helps teams focus on developing skills that translate directly into job performance.

TalentLMS has also expanded Learning Paths to provide greater flexibility for structured development programs. New features such as self-enrollment and automatic enrollment reduce administrative overhead while allowing learners to engage with training when it's most relevant. These improvements support organizations looking to deliver training that drives capability—not just content consumption.

In addition, TalentLMS's AI Course Creator , TalentCraft, is now officially out of beta and enhanced. Its new Document Import feature enables instructors to transform existing documents into structured learning content in a few clicks. By converting static internal materials into interactive courses, organizations can accelerate training creation while keeping learning aligned with evolving business needs.

TalentCraft also introduces a new interactive video capability, which automatically embeds AI-generated quiz questions at key moments during video playback. This feature transforms passive video content into active learning experiences, helping learners retain knowledge while reducing the need for administrators to manually create assessments.

To support organizations with distributed teams, TalentLMS also introduced Custom Reports for Branches. This feature removes reporting bottlenecks, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making at the local level while maintaining overall system governance.

"Organizations today can't afford training that simply checks the boxes," said Andrea Lorenzon, Chief Product Officer at TalentLMS. "With these updates, we're helping teams create learning that works—training that connects skills development, learner engagement, and measurable outcomes. By simplifying workflows and strengthening the learning experience, TalentLMS helps organizations turn training into a true performance driver."

These updates reinforce TalentLMS's broader mission to help organizations deliver learning that shows up in real performance and business outcomes, empowering L&D and HR teams to demonstrate the impact of training across their organizations.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the easiest-to-use learning management system (LMS) for companies that want to launch training quickly, prove value sooner, and turn learning into a driver of success. Designed for growing businesses, it combines simplicity with AI-powered tools, a complete set of course content options, and built-in reporting — putting impactful learning within reach for all. Trusted by over 22 million learners in 12,000+ organizations worldwide, TalentLMS helps companies train employees, partners, and customers — fueling growth for your business at every step.

SOURCE TalentLMS