TalentLMS Introduces Learning Playground -- A Private Space for Employees to Practice Skills and Build Confidence

TalentLMS 7.0 adds AI-powered practice tools, scoped manager access, and more integrations to help organizations focus on capability, not just completion.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, the leading training platform for growing businesses, today announced the release of TalentLMS 7.0 — a major platform update centered on a simple idea: learners need space to practice before the stakes are real.

As organizations face growing pressure to close skills gaps faster, traditional training metrics like course completion are no longer enough. TalentLMS addresses this challenge with Learning Playground, a new learner-facing AI-powered space inside TalentLMS where learners can rehearse conversations, work through decisions, and build skills at their own pace. Learning Playground is an optional, self-directed space designed around practice, not just content delivery.

"Learn Anything" lets learners generate structured mini-courses on any topic, replacing ad-hoc searching with guided learning.

"Practice Mode" delivers adaptive questions with real-time feedback and lightweight mastery tracking, built for reinforcement and self-assessment.

"Role-Play" creates conversation scenarios where learners can rehearse customer interactions, management discussions, or high-stakes conversations via chat or voice, with instant feedback on content, tone, and delivery.

"Simulation Mode" presents branching, decision-driven scenarios where learners navigate evolving situations with real constraints; building judgment and strategic thinking that courses alone can't develop.

"Most training tools help you tick the boxes. TalentLMS helps learners actually prepare," said Andrea Lorenzon, Chief Product Officer at TalentLMS. "With Learning Playground, we're giving people a space to practice what they've learned and build real confidence before the moment matters. That's the shift from completion to capability."

TalentLMS also introduces several new capabilities designed to improve visibility, scalability, and operational efficiency for growing teams. The new Group Supervisor feature enables managers and team leads to monitor training progress for specific groups without requiring full admin access. A new native Workday integration (beta) automatically syncs employee data between systems, reducing manual administration and helping HR and learning teams stay aligned.

Additional enhancements include branch-level skills management and expanded Learning Paths functionality, allowing organizations to manage training frameworks more efficiently across departments, regions, and teams. Administrators can now create and update learning paths in bulk using CSV imports, simplifying training operations at scale.

TalentLMS gives learners AI-powered practice tools, including adaptive learning and AI coaching, to build real skills faster. It also gives managers and L&D teams the visibility to connect training directly to workforce capability. With self-directed practice, scoped reporting, and tighter integrations, organizations can spend less time on administration and more time designing training that closes skills gaps and makes a measurable difference in how people actually perform.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the easiest-to-use learning management system (LMS) for companies that want to launch training quickly, prove value sooner, and turn learning into a driver of success. Designed for growing businesses, it combines simplicity with AI-powered tools, a complete set of course content options, and built-in reporting — putting impactful learning within reach for all. Trusted by over 22 million learners in 12,000+ organizations worldwide, TalentLMS helps companies train employees, partners, and customers — fueling growth for your business at every step.

SOURCE TalentLMS