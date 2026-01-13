TalentLMS is Powering Growth and Innovation for Fast-Growing Tech and SaaS Companies

Tagmarshall and SmartyGrants choose TalentLMS for scalable training, faster deployment, and a clear learning ROI.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, the easiest-to-use learning management system for growing companies, is rapidly becoming the training platform of choice for tech and SaaS organizations seeking to scale training, accelerate onboarding, and improve product adoption. With fast implementation, AI-powered tools, and measurable impact, companies like Tagmarshal and SmartyGrants are turning to TalentLMS to deliver efficient, high-engagement workplace and customer education.

For Tagmarshal, a golf course intelligence SaaS company, TalentLMS has transformed user education at scale. After optimizing their existing setup, Tagmarshal saw a 350% increase in course sign-ups and a 600% surge in course completions per month, while saving more than 180 hours previously spent on one-to-one customer training.

When Mija Kruger, Learning and Development Specialist at Tagmarshal, started implementing all available features of TalentLMS that she hadn't previously explored, it felt like they "transformed the LMS overnight". "It was easier and more impactful. Clients got so excited, they started signing up for all the courses," she said.

One of the biggest unsung heroes behind Tagmarshal's LMS transformation has been TalentLMS's built-in AI course creator, TalentCraft, which gave them the means to create 15 role-specific courses faster than ever before, even with limited resources.

SmartyGrants, one of the world's leading grants management software platforms, has also scaled training dramatically with TalentLMS. They now have over 2,000 registered users, 17,000 assigned courses, and almost 9,000 completed courses, while their training engagement has increased tenfold in one year.

"For the first time ever, we actually know what is working in the program and where we should focus our efforts to improve," said Max Penno, Director of Education & Support at SmartyGrants. "We find that people have less time to put into training and much larger quantities of learning content to actually get across. TalentLMS lets us make sure we hold the attention of our trainees without overwhelming them, and provide them with meaningful training experiences," he added.

With TalentLMS, they built an integrated training program that reflects the look, feel, and structure of their software and learning feels like a natural extension of the platform. Through features like branches, single sign-on, and gamification, both customers and staff receive personalized learning and training is now delivered consistently, conveniently, and with data to back its impact.

These outcomes reflect broader trends in the technology sector, where companies prioritize rapid setup, scalability, and ROI. TalentLMS's expanding suite of AI capabilities, including AI-powered content creation and translations, further strengthens its value for software organizations.

"Tech companies need training tools that match their speed, adaptability, and ambition," said Dimitris Tsingos, CEO at Epignosis, the parent company of TalentLMS. "TalentLMS gives fast-growing teams a simple, powerful, and scalable way to train employees and customers, helping them move faster and unlock real business impact."

As TalentLMS continues to see rising adoption across the technology sector, it is committed to delivering accessible, intuitive learning experiences that help SaaS companies grow efficiently and sustainably.

