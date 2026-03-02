Training ROI: How TalentLMS Customers Turn Learning Into Business Results

Organizations connect learning to measurable business impact, revenue growth, and retention.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations face mounting pressure to justify learning investment, training can no longer exist as a checkbox activity. In a fast-changing, AI-accelerated business environment, learning that fails to build real capability puts organizations at risk of falling behind. TalentLMS, the easiest-to-use learning management system for SMBs, today highlighted three customers that are transforming training into a measurable performance driver.

All three organizations were recognized among the winners and finalists of the TalentLMS Training Excellence Awards (TTEA), which celebrate companies that demonstrate measurable business impact through learning.

Innodata, a global data engineering and AI solutions provider, reimagined its learning strategy contributing to a 136% year-over-year revenue increase while addressing talent scarcity and accelerating AI readiness. Through the launch of the Innodata Career Academy, an internal upskilling hub powered by TalentLMS, more than 500 employees completed mandatory training at a 99% rate. The initiative also reduced recruitment costs and lowered employee turnover to under 5%.

The Innodata Career Academy, built through TalentLMS, delivered measurable business results by transforming learning into a strategic driver of internal mobility, retention, and growth. It directly addressed organizational challenges and delivered improved retention, reduced costs, faster scaling, and a culture of continuous learning that strengthened our long-term resilience, said Charlie Tanala, Head of Talent and Capability Development and Employee Experience.

Winfield Property Management implemented TalentLMS to bring structure, consistency, and scalability to onboarding and compliance training across its expanding portfolio. By centralizing learning and building clear training pathways, the company increased course completion rates to 98% and significantly accelerated onboarding while strengthening compliance standards across all locations. The streamlined framework has also reduced administrative burden and ensured a consistent, high-quality service experience across every property.

"As our portfolio expanded, we recognized that our hands-on, in-person training approach needed to evolve. We wanted a scalable, consistent framework that equipped every team member, whether new to Winfield or new to the industry, with clarity and confidence from day one. With TalentLMS, we've built structured learning paths that accelerate productivity, strengthen compliance, and support a culture of accountability and continuous growth," said Cara Andrukaitis, Director of Operations And Business Development.

DCX PH Inc., a fast-growing organization focused on building high-performing remote teams, strengthened leadership alignment and execution across regions through a structured learning journey powered by TalentLMS. Ahead of the CORE DCX Leadership Summit, the L&D Talent Development Team, led by the Director of L&D and TTEA Training Trailblazer Finalist Eric Lomerio, together with Jennifer Manarpaac and Elijah Nicole Ruelos, implemented a comprehensive leadership training program that empowered leaders to clarify their roles and enhance decision-making, achieving an impressive 4.89/5 post-event rating. By combining LMS pre-work, live application, and post-summit reinforcement, DCX embedded leadership principles into daily workflows—strengthening organizational execution and fostering a culture of purpose-driven leadership.

"Insights from Focus Group Discussions conducted across different leadership levels highlighted the need for a solution that would empower leaders to act with clarity, take ownership, communicate confidently in difficult conversations, and execute initiatives with purpose—creating a cohesive, high-performing leadership culture," said Jennifer Castro Manarpaac, Content Strategy and Development Manager.

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the easiest-to-use learning management system for businesses that want to launch training quickly and turn learning into a driver of success. Combining simplicity with AI-powered tools, ready course content, and robust reporting, it helps companies train employees, partners, and customers effectively. Trusted by 22 million learners across 12,000+ organizations, TalentLMS turns learning into business growth.

SOURCE TalentLMS