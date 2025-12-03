TalentNeuron Named a Core Challenger in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™, Leading the Shift to Intelligence-Led Strategic Workforce Planning

The Only Platform Unifying Internal Workforce Data, Task-Level Intelligence, and Real-Time Global Labor Market Signals to Power Enterprise Transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron today announced its recognition on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success , where it is the only solution named that unifies internal workforce data with real-time external labor-market intelligence.

This recognition comes at a time when executives are committing billions to transformation while lacking a shared, data-driven view of the work that generates value, and how that work will get done now and in the future, particularly when the future is a fast-moving target. Most organizations still rely on internal systems that describe the workforce and the headcount they have, not the workforce they need. Companies are confronting tighter talent markets, rapid proliferation of automation technologies, and rising pressure to build new capabilities. Even now, most leaders can't clearly identify which tasks are critical, which are automatable, and where human capability must be built or acquired to keep the business moving. By fusing internal data with external market evidence at the task and skills level, TalentNeuron shows what work is changing, what can be automated, and where human capability must be built, redeployed, or hired.

"We are at an inflection point. For the first time, leadership teams can pair a precise understanding of their internal workforce with a real-time view of the global labor market." said Julie Peck, CEO of TalentNeuron. "Our platform capabilities are powering the next era of workforce transformation. This recognition from Fosway underscores what we hear from clients every day: the organizations that win are, and will be, those that see intelligent, market-informed talent strategy as the only sustainable competitive advantage they have in the future of how work gets done."

According to the Fosway 2025 findings, strategic workforce planning has become the #1 investment priority for HR organizations, driven by the need to align workforce decisions with business strategy, AI adoption, and shifting market conditions. Yet most organizations continue to plan using only internal systems and data that describe their current workforce, rather than the talent landscape they compete in.

TalentNeuron addresses this challenge by bringing together an organization's internal understanding of its workforce, such as tasks, skills, roles, and emerging needs, with real-time external signals on global supply and demand, compensation trends, competitor hiring, and automation. This fusion of labor-market intelligence and strategic workforce planning creates an always-on system that continuously models, simulates, and optimizes how work gets done. Leaders across HR, finance, strategy, and operations gain a single, reliable foundation for decisions about capability development, cost, and organizational make-up.

The Fosway report also underscores a major industry shift: AI is reshaping work at the level of tasks, not jobs. To plan effectively for the future, organizations must understand the work inside roles with greater precision: where tasks will change, where skills gaps will emerge, and where automation will deliver impact. TalentNeuron enables enterprises to model these shifts and evaluate the interventions—building, buying, automating, or redeploying talent—that will create the greatest return.

"If HR is to be a truly effective strategic business partner, it needs great workforce intelligence. This is no longer a nice-to-have. It's a matter of HR's longer-term survival and business influence," said David Perring, Chief Insights Officer at Fosway Group. "Enterprises need to be intelligence-led with both internal talent insights and external people data if they are to ensure optimal performance today and successfully navigate into the future of work tomorrow. TalentNeuron is accelerating its innovation in this space, signaling that an integrated total workforce intelligence approach is moving from being a tactical advantage to a strategic necessity."

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 91% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

