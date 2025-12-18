TalentNeuron Recognized as a Major Player in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Talent Intelligence Vendor Assessment

Evidence-Driven Workforce Intelligence for C-Level Executives Redesigning Work, Redeploying Talent, and Accelerating Transformation

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron announced today that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Talent Intelligence 2025 Vendor Assessment, November 2025, IDC #US52995425. This recognition reflects TalentNeuron's role in supporting organizations as they apply workforce intelligence across enterprise decision-making.

According to IDC research, by 2026, IT skills shortages will affect over 90% of organizations worldwide, resulting in an estimated $5.5 trillion in lost revenue, product delays, quality issues, and reduced competitiveness. The report noted, "To overcome these challenges and accelerate innovation, businesses are increasingly adopting skills-based solutions to make informed decisions about skill needs, talent sources, optimal talent costs, and ways to create two-way communication channels that connect candidates with jobs."

The need for this level of organizational insight creates a visibility gap that most enterprises cannot close with traditional systems. TalentNeuron fills that gap by linking business strategy, workforce strategy, and governance into a unified solution. The platform illustrates how organizational goals translate into required work, roles, and skills, while providing task-level and market-based evidence to test "what if" scenarios, predict gaps, and evaluate interventions. This clarity enables HR, finance, and functional leaders to coordinate decisions around cost, capability, and resource allocation, ensuring workforce planning is driven by strategic priorities rather than headcount alone.

"We are entering a period where workforce planning and business planning must operate as a single system," said Julie Peck, CEO of TalentNeuron. "Leaders need clear insight into the work that drives results, the tasks and competencies that are shifting, the markets where talent can be developed or acquired, and the implications of automation across the enterprise. TalentNeuron gives executives the ability to move from reactive decisions to a forward-looking approach grounded in real evidence. Being recognized by IDC affirms the transformation we are enabling for our clients."

The IDC MarketScape also noted, "Evolving from a labor market data provider to a talent intelligence and workforce transformation platform, TalentNeuron now incorporates skills and scenario modeling capabilities. It collaborates with global companies across industries, with significant experience in financial services, consumer goods manufacturing, and retail sectors."

As organizations plan for 2026 and beyond, the need for intelligence that reflects both internal realities and external market dynamics has become a defining requirement. TalentNeuron enables enterprises to continuously align their talent ecosystem with strategic priorities, economic conditions, and technological disruption, helping ensure the workforce remains a source of resilience, adaptability, and competitive advantage.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune100 are using TalentNeuron to move beyond fragmented talent planning and toward a model where strategic workforce decisions are made through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modeling, and talent optimization.

Powered by advanced AI and machine learning, TalentNeuron delivers real-time workforce intelligence across markets representing over 91% of global GDP. With this intelligence, organizations use TalentNeuron to understand labor market and competitor trends, identify current and future skill requirements and gaps, and shape a future-ready workforce.

For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.

