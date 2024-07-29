Taleo Consulting and CrateDB Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Data Management and Analytics in Financial Services markets

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CrateDB, the Enterprise database for real-time analytics and hybrid search, today announced a strategic partnership with Taleo Consulting, a leading consulting firm specializing in financial services and insurance solutions. Together, they will deliver innovative data management and analytics tailored solutions to companies in the Banking, Insurance, and Asset Management sectors.

This new collaboration will enable Taleo Consulting's experts to leverage CrateDB's powerful database technology, enabling real-time insights into multiple different types of data, and scaling easily as the volume grows. This joint effort will focus on solving complex business problems in the financial services industry, such as:

Enhancing risk management and compliance capabilities through advanced data analytics

Improving customer experience and loyalty with instant data insights

Streamlining underwriting processes and reducing claims costs using machine learning algorithms

Optimizing portfolio performance through advanced quantitative modeling

"We are delighted to partner with CrateDB, they bring the database solution that combines the simplicity of SQL and the scalability of distributed databases. The versatility of its data model will allow us to address multiple different use cases without the need to invest in multiple technologies," said Ludovic FREY, Business Unit Director. "Our combined expertise will empower our customers to make real-time data-driven decisions, drive business growth and improve customer satisfaction."

"CrateDB is excited to collaborate with Taleo Consulting, a renowned consulting firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results for its clients," added Steve van den Berg – SVP Sales & Partnerships at CrateDB. "Together, we will provide added value to our mutual customers in data management and analytics."

This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to driving innovation and excellence in their respective fields.

About Taleo Consulting:

Taleo Consulting is an international consulting firm with more than 500 specialized consultants with headquarter in Luxembourg and offices in Paris, Luxembourg, Brussels, Amsterdam, Geneva, Barcelona, Singapore, Lisbon, Zurich and Antwerp. It supports banks, asset managers, and insurance companies with tailored and innovative solutions from a strategic approach to the operational implementation of projects and systems.

About CrateDB:

CrateDB is the database for real-time analytics and hybrid search. With its excellent performance, flexibility, and ease of use, CrateDB is trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide, ranging from innovative startups to large established brands. CrateDB has offices in Silicon Valley and in several European countries. For more information, visit https://cratedb.com

