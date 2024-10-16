Taligence and Aspen Technology Labs Release U.S. Marketing Jobs Report for Q3 2024: Marketing Roles Show Resilience, Salary Transparency Gains Momentum, and Remote Work Solidifies Its Place

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taligence, an executive search firm specializing in marketing leadership hiring, and Aspen Technology Labs, a global leader in labor market intelligence, have unveiled their U.S. Marketing Jobs Report for Q3 2024, providing a detailed analysis of the marketing job landscape in a post-pandemic world. The report highlights a 7.7% year-over-year growth in marketing job vacancies, as well as key trends shaping the industry, from the rise of dual marketing roles to the expanding adoption of salary transparency.

Key Findings from the Report:

US Marketing Jobs Report Q3 2024

7.7% Growth in Marketing Jobs: Despite economic fluctuations in other sectors, demand for marketing talent has remained robust.



Blue States Leading in Marketing Vacancies: Democratic stronghold states report the highest volume of marketing job postings, attributed to major economic centers like New York and California .



and . Salary Transparency Gains Momentum: Over 30% of job postings now include salary information even in states where no regulation of salary transparency exists, a trend fueled by legislative actions in states such as California and New York .



and . Remote Work Solidifies: While below pandemic levels, remote marketing roles have become a permanent fixture of the job market, expected to rise to 20% by 2025.



Rise of Dual Marketing Roles: A 14% increase in dual-function marketing positions reflects the growing appetite to break down silos and create more cohesive marketing strategies.

"The resilience of the marketing industry through economic uncertainty is a strong signal that businesses are doubling down on customer engagement and brand strategy," said Michael Wright, CEO of Taligence. "This report gives us a clear view of the trends shaping the future of marketing jobs in the U.S., and we're excited to help companies retool teams and land outstanding hires amidst these changes."

"Q3 2024 has shown strong jobs strength in the marketing sector, with over 36,000 employers actively hiring marketing professionals in the U.S. at any given time over the past 12 months, posting over 230,000 marketing job openings," said ATL President and Founder Mike Woodrow." "This emphasizes the vital role marketing plays across all industries and provides an optimistic outlook for the job market. Our labor market intelligence highlights not only this growth but also the increasing importance of salary transparency and remote work opportunities. By leveraging real-time job market data, companies can make more informed hiring decisions, ensuring they attract the top talent needed to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge."

What's Next in Marketing Hiring?

The report offers a forward-looking view of what to expect in 2025. Marketing compensation is predicted to grow steadily, particularly for roles with specialized skills in AI and digital transformation. Additionally, remote work is set to expand further, offering geographic flexibility to both employers and job seekers.

With the rise of AI and automation, early-career marketers need not worry about diminished opportunities. The report reveals a more than 10% increase in entry-level and mid-level marketing roles, underscoring the continued demand for creative and data-driven talent.

About Taligence LLC

Taligence is an executive search and talent intelligence firm specializing in helping businesses find and hire top-tier marketing professionals. Our data-driven insights provide companies and talented people with the tools they need to navigate today's complex job market. Learn more at www.taligence.net

About Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Aspen Technology Labs (ATL) is a global leader in web data management services, labor market intelligence, and recruitment technology founded in 2008. The company is headquartered in Aspen, Colorado, and has teams throughout the U.S. and Europe. ATL provides web scraping and data/analytics services for a wide variety of industries. ATL's teams are constantly working to increase the number of companies and jobs in the database and to improve the quality and extraction of additional data. ATL's JobMarketPulse is a powerful, real-time labor market intelligence tool that assists ATL customers in staying in front of the challenging labor market. To learn more, visit AspenTechLabs.com.

For the full report, visit the Taligence website at:

http://www.taligence.net/report/marketing-jobs-report-q3-24

For media inquiries, contact:

Taligence LLC

Melody Liu

[email protected]

Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

Lana Shumyn

[email protected]

SOURCE Taligence LLC