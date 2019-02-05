Talk About Curing Autism Announces Name Change to The Autism Community in Action

The number of families seeking support and hope is higher than ever and TACA is increasing its efforts to meet this need. According to the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC), autism now effects 1 in 59 children in the United States. So, in addition to a new name, TACA also is adding more chapters, hosting a second national conference and increasing its support of National Autism Awareness Month.

February: TACA is launching four new chapters in Alaska , Arizona , Missouri and South Carolina this month.

, , and this month. March: In addition to its October National Conference in Costa Mesa, California , TACA is expanding its regional conference in Atlanta to become a national conference to be held on March 22-24 .

, TACA is expanding its regional conference in to become a national conference to be held on . April: TACA will be hosting its 5th annual National Coffee Talk Day on April 11th and hosting community events in support of Autism Action Month.

"The organization always has been about community. We have always felt a stronger and more aligned community was necessary in the quest to find answers for our children. Nineteen years later we have a much larger reach helping tens of thousands of families every year and we believe this name will help us reach even more," said Ackerman.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 by Glen and Lisa Ackerman with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, CA. with staff and volunteers working across the country, TACA offers free educational webinars, the parent mentor program, and the Hope and Help support group in all 50 states. Two annual National Autism Conferences are hosted on the west and east coasts. Scholarship are offered in regions of funding to assist families and TACA's 200-page Autism Journey Guide is available at any TACA event at no cost, or by mail. Chapters hosting coffee talks, meetings and family events are happening across the USA thanks to dedicated volunteer coordinators.

TACA has a strong social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube Channel. For more information visit www.tacanow.org

Media Contact: Lisa Ackerman, Executive Director, (949) 640-4401

media@tacanow.org

SOURCE The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

