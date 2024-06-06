Todd Hanson Joins The Autism Community in Action (TACA) as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Strategic Growth

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autism Community in Action (TACA) proudly welcomes Todd Hanson to its leadership team as the Chief Financial Officer. Hanson will lead the organization's execution of TACA's three-year plan, aimed at fostering sustainable growth and enhancing support for families affected by autism.

Hanson to lead TACA's three-year plan, of sustainable growth and enhancing support for families affected by autism. Post this Todd Hanson, TACA Chief Financial Officer

Hanson expressed his commitment to the organization's mission, stating, "Embracing the challenge, I'm committed to helping steer TACA towards its next evolution. The statistics demand our attention: one in 36 children in the U. S. is now diagnosed with autism, a staggering 317% increase since TACA's inception when it was 1 in 150 children. As we confront this pressing issue, we must ensure that the needs of families navigating the autism journey are not overlooked. I am ready to work with the incredible team at TACA to lead us into a new era, one where we not only bring about meaningful change but also expand our reach, empowering and serving more families each year."

Bringing over three decades of nonprofit experience, Hanson's appointment marks a significant milestone for the organization. Previously, Hanson served as the Executive Director of Camp Fire Boys and Girls – Orange County for eight years, where he demonstrated visionary leadership by introducing more than 20 community-based programs. These initiatives positively impacted the lives of over 25,000 children, youth, and families in the region.

During his 20-year tenure as Vice President of the Center for Engaged Philanthropy at the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), Hanson played a pivotal role in driving substantial growth. Annual granting soared from $10 million to $100 million, while the asset base expanded from $40 million to $500 million. Notable projects led by Hanson include the implementation of the OCCF Veteran Services Initiative, Accelerate Change Together Anaheim, and his role as a founding partner in the Orange County Strategic Plan for Aging.

Hanson's commitment to community advancement continued during his two-year tenure as Chief Operating Officer at the Council on Aging Southern California, where he significantly extended the reach of grant-funded programs across the organization's 5-county service area.

"We firmly believe that Todd's extensive experience and strategic insight position him as the ideal leader to propel TACA to new heights and ensure its sustainability into the future," said Lisa Ackerman, Co-Founder and Executive Director of TACA.

About The Autism Community in Action (TACA)

The Autism Community in Action (TACA) is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2000 with the mission to provide education, support and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, CA with staff and volunteers working across the country, TACA offers free educational meetings, a parent mentorship program, an online Hope and Help support group, an autism workbook, and an annual national autism conference. TACA maintains a robust social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube. TACA annually serves more than 89,000 parents and caregivers of individuals affected by autism. For more information visit tacanow.org.

Media Contact: Carolyn Baker | [email protected].

SOURCE The Autism Community in Action (TACA)