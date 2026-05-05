Talk it Out NC and Alcohol Drug Council of North Carolina Launch Bus Stop Initiative to Expand Access to Prevention Messaging

New partnership transforms Raleigh bus shelters into platforms for education, awareness, and recovery resources

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk it Out NC, North Carolina's statewide initiative to prevent underage drinking, has partnered with the Alcohol Drug Council of North Carolina (ADCNC) and Go Raleigh to use city bus shelters to launch a new community-based initiative aimed at increasing visibility of prevention resources and life-saving messaging across the state.

As part of the effort, ADCNC has adopted localbus shelters in Raleigh through the city's Adopt-A-Shelter program, transforming these high-traffic public spaces into platforms for education, awareness, and support. The initiative serves as an ongoing partnership between Talk it Out NC and ADCNC, with messaging designed to reach individuals and families where they live, work, and commute.

The initiative will officially kick off on May 9 at 10AM, when representatives from Talk it Out NC and ADCNC will gather at an adopted bus stop location in Raleigh (Cameron Village, next to Harris Teeter at 500 Oberlin Rd) to highlight the collaboration and its impact on the community.

"Meeting people where they are is critical when it comes to prevention and education," said Stacy Grier, Education Community Outreach Director for the North Carolina ABC Commission. "By placing these messages directly in our communities, we're creating more opportunities for individuals and families to engage with resources that can support healthier decisions and open conversations."

The city's Adopt-A-Shelter program allows organizations to adopt the shelter by helping keep it clean and reporting any damage. In return they can use the space to share meaningful messages. For ADCNC, this presented an opportunity to expand awareness of the North Carolina Recovery Helpline and other support services, while reinforcing Talk it Out NC's mission to encourage conversations around underage drinking and prevention.

"This partnership allows us to bring important, life-saving information directly into the community in a way that is visible, accessible, and impactful," said Ashley Adair, Recovery Advocate and Outreach Specialist with ADCNC. "We're grateful to collaborate with Talk it Out NC to ensure individuals and families know where to turn for support."

Located in areas with consistent foot traffic, the adopted bus shelters provide a unique opportunity to reach a broad and diverse audience, including teens, young adults, and families. Messaging featured at the sites will include prevention-focused education, encouragement to start conversations, and information on available statewide resources.

The May 9 kickoff represents the beginning of a broader, ongoing effort, with plans to expand visibility and continue leveraging community partnerships to support prevention and recovery across North Carolina.

For more information and access to resources, visit www.TalkitOutNC.org.

About Talk it Out NC

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission launched the Talk it Out NC campaign in 2014. The goal of this multimedia awareness and engagement campaign is to reduce underage drinking by encouraging conversations between responsible adults and young people. Talk it Out NC offers resources for parents, caregivers, and communities who need guidance in talking to young people about the dangers of underage drinking. This aligns with the ABC Commission's mission of working to strengthen the public health, wellness, and safety of communities across North Carolina.

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SOURCE Talk it Out NC