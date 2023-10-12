Talk to Teens About the Importance of Driving Safety During National Teen Driver Safety Week

News provided by

The National Road Safety Foundation

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Parents Are the Key to Teens Driving Safely

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 15-21, 2023 and the National Road Safety Foundation reminds parents that this is a good time to have a conversation with teens about safe driving habits.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens in the United States. Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) show 2,608 people were killed in crashes involving a teen driver in 2021, while an estimated 94,201 teen drivers were injured in traffic crashes and more than 170,000 people were injured in crashes involving a teen driver.

"Parents need to be proactive and start the conversation about safe driving during National Teen Driver Safety Week," said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at the National Road Safety Foundation. "Keep the conversations going every day. Teaching teens safe driving behaviors is a shared responsibility, and we all have a part to play."

The National Road Safety Foundation offers tips for talks with teens in its Passport to Safe Driving, available free online at https://www.nrsf.org/spread-word.

NHTSA also has detailed information and statistics on teen driving, and outlines tips parents can use to address teen driver safety risks at www.nhtsa.gov/road-safety/teen-driving.

Among the key issues that deserve parental discussion are:

  1. Impaired Driving: While teens are too young to legally consume alcohol, nationally 19% of teen passenger vehicle drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2021 had alcohol in their system. Marijuana also affects a driver's ability to react to their surroundings. Remind teens that driving under the influence of any impairing substance — including many prescription drugs or over-the-counter medication — can have deadly consequences.

  2. Seat Belts: Wearing a seat belt is a simple way teens can stay safer in a vehicle. Yet too many teens aren't buckling up. More than half (51%) of the teen drivers who died in crashes in 2021 were unbuckled. Parents should encourage their teens to be firm and confirm that everyone is buckled before the vehicle moves.

  3. Distracted Driving: According to the most recent data, in 2021, among teen drivers involved in fatal crashes, 7% were reported as distracted at the time of the crash. Cell phone use while driving is more than just risky — it can be deadly. Texting while driving is outlawed in 49 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. Distracted driving isn't limited to cell phone use. Other passengers, audio and climate controls in the vehicle, and eating or drinking while driving can be dangerous distractions for any driver.

  4. Speed: Speeding is a critical issue for all drivers, but it's especially deadly for teens with less experience. In 2021, almost one-third (32%) of all teen drivers of passenger vehicles involved in fatal crashes were speeding at the time of the crash. Data shows that males were more likely to be involved in fatal speeding-related crashes than females. Remind teens to always drive within the speed limit.

  5. Passengers: Passengers in a teen's vehicle can lead to disastrous consequences. Research shows the risk of a fatal crash dramatically increases in direct relation to the number of passengers in a vehicle. The likelihood that a teen driver will engage in risky behavior triples when multiple passengers are in the same vehicle.

Parents should also encourage their teens and all family members to speak up if in a vehicle being driven unsafely. "We shouldn't worry about being considered a 'back-seat driver,'" said Anderson. "Speaking up can save lives."

Surveys show that teens whose parents have discussions on safe driving behavior and set firm rules are typically engaged in less risky driving behaviors and were involved in fewer crashes.

Contact: David Reich 914 325-9997 [email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

Also from this source

NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY FOUNDATION AND CHICAGO AUTO SHOW INVITE AREA TEENS TO ENCOURAGE PASSENGERS TO SPEAK UP WHEN IN VEHICLE BEING DRIVEN UNSAFELY

Teens from Chicagoland and throughout Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa are invited to spread the word about passengers speaking up when in a...

DRIVER EDUCATION TEACHERS FROM KANSAS AND NORTH CAROLINA CITED AS TEACHERS OF EXCELLENCE BY PEERS NATIONWIDE

Driver education teachers from Kansas and North Carolina have been selected by their peers nationwide as Teachers of Excellence. The honor, with a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Public Safety

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.