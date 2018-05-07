Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Talkdesk is showcasing Talkdesk Enterprise for ServiceNow in booth #1429 at the ServiceNow Knowledge18 conference, the largest gathering of professionals sharing how they are leading digital transformations across their companies and delivering great customer and employee experiences. The conference is being held May 7 to 10 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Talkdesk empowers companies to continuously improve customer experience by combining enterprise class performance with consumer-like simplicity into the scalable and reliable contact center required by today's large global organizations. Talkdesk enables companies to easily adapt their contact center operations to the evolving customer needs, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and significant cost savings.

"Talkdesk is very excited to showcase Talkdesk Enterprise for ServiceNow at Knowledge18, a key industry event," said Tiago Paiva, CEO at Talkdesk. "Our joint customers will benefit from the recent enhancements to our enterprise platform and exciting roadmap of new functionality we are rolling out this year."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to continuously improve customer experience. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom and Shopify rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

About Knowledge18

At Knowledge18, 18,000 attendees will participate in more than 300 breakout sessions and 120 labs, specialized networking events, and the exhibition hall with 175 sponsors representing solutions for IT, customer service, human resources, and security. With the combination of pre-conference training, a diverse content catalog, conversations with peers and ServiceNow experts, and CreatorCon, the conference presents the best opportunity for ServiceNow customers and partners to learn to create delightful experiences for employees and customers. Come see how to make the world of work, work better for people.

Register for Knowledge18 now. During the conference, follow along on the ServiceNow Community and on Twitter #Know18 and @Know365.

ServiceNow and Knowledge are registered trademarks of ServiceNow.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talkdesk-announces-integration-of-enterprise-contact-center-platform-with-servicenow-300643161.html

SOURCE Talkdesk

Related Links

http://www.talkdesk.com

