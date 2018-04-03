Talkdesk Delivers ROI Exceeding 300% According to Independent Consulting Study

To determine Talkdesk's economic impact, benefits, costs and risks, Forrester interviewed a Talkdesk customer, a leading internet services provider with thousands of customers and millions of end users with over 250 customer support agents. Based on the data gathered, Forrester found the company realized overall benefits of $7 million comprised of the following:

$5.6 million saved through improved agent occupancy rates, which eliminated need for additional contact center agents. Occupancy rate increase was directly attributed to the Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform improving application reliability and support.

saved in research and development costs by implementing Talkdesk's easy-to-use, out-of-the-box solution. Lowered customer acquisition costs by nearly $500,000 through improved customer satisfaction and retention rates.

"Forrester has done a remarkable job quantifying the acute benefits that Talkdesk delivers to our current customers as well as any company looking to improve their customer experience," said Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk CEO. "In this study, Forrester found an astonishing 346% ROI and three-month payback period after a large enterprise customer made the transition to Talkdesk from another contact center platform. We're excited to share the results of this study, so that other companies can quantify the tangible value of improving their customer experience."

Before moving to Talkdesk, the surveyed company was using a first-generation cloud contact center application. The system was unreliable and plagued with numerous outages, leading to low NPS scores, low agent occupancy and lost revenue. After an extensive vendor search and technology review, the company selected Talkdesk to provide a reliable communications platform, which seamlessly integrated to their CRM system and provided the flexibility to quickly adapt as their customer service needs evolve.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to continuously improve customer experience. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom and Shopify rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

