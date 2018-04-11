Talkdesk Hires New Head of Engineering to Accelerate Innovation

Reed has more than 20 years of experience leading global software engineering transformations at Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, AOL, RingCentral and LiveVox. Over the course of his career, Reed has designed and operated service delivery and control platforms at scale in the Cloud, PaaS, SaaS, IaaS, VOIP, Call Center, Speech Recognition, IVR, Financial and Retail industries. Most recently, he played a vital role in redesigning and modernizing Hewlett-Packard's enterprise cloud services architecture, where he helped accelerate growth of the commercial cloud business 100% year-over-year. Additionally, Reed was instrumental in re-architecting and scaling RingCentral's platform prior to their IPO in 2013.

"I am excited to join Talkdesk to accelerate the growth of its enterprise contact center platform. Talkdesk is a proven leader in customer-driven development and has redefined the concept of customer experience in the contact center industry," said Michael Reed, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Talkdesk. "As part of my new role, we have committed to doubling the global engineering team to over 500 developers, programmers, architects and engineers in the next 18 months, an investment that demonstrates Talkdesk's commitment to our enterprise customers to bringing new features and applications to market as fast as possible."

"At Talkdesk, we are committed to continuously enhancing our platform for enterprise customers while maintaining our dedication to scalability and reliability," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to Talkdesk to continue growing our enterprise contact center platform across the globe. And yes, we are hiring!"

Talkdesk offers the deepest CRM integration of any solution on the market and has taken the lead in shaping the contact center industry with a connected, scalable and adaptable platform that allows enterprises to continuously innovate to enhance their customer experiences.

Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to continuously improve customer experience. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom and Shopify rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

