Talkdesk Spring 2018 Release Expands Platform with New Capabilities to Optimize Customer Journey

"Customers today first attempt to resolve issues through online self-service mobile apps. When they need to reach out for a live interaction, customers expect the agent to know who they are, what they need and to provide a solution right away," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "With these new tools, Talkdesk is accelerating the contact center evolution to meet the increased expectations of today's discerning customers."

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform Spring 2018 release delivers several new features and enhancements to route interactions to the right agents and empower them with real-time customer information to provide the most efficient and effective service. This increases the brand value and profitability of each interaction by helping agents to:

Access Web and Mobile Context in real time to facilitate more personalized interactions and seamless experiences as customers transition from their digital environment to live support.

in real time to facilitate more personalized interactions and seamless experiences as customers transition from their digital environment to live support. Resolve issues faster by routing the right call to the right agent with CX Manager; an intuitive and powerful interaction routing engine that allows companies to visually design customer journeys without code or expensive IT resources.

by routing the right call to the right agent with CX Manager; an intuitive and powerful interaction routing engine that allows companies to visually design customer journeys without code or expensive IT resources. Leverage Salesforce data with Intelligent Routing Configuration to expedite how companies route customers to the best agents or reps based on Cases, Leads, Accounts or Contact records.

Talkdesk's Enterprise Contact Center Platform Spring 2018 release helps customers comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by offering Data Processing Agreements, updated product features and added security and privacy measures such as unified authentication ID and masking of the last four digits in cost reports.

In addition to the new platform capabilities, Talkdesk has launched the Talkdesk AppConnect Developer Portal, which provides developers with a single destination for on-demand information and documentation to develop and integrate apps with the Talkdesk Platform.

