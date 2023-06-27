Talkiatry and Transact Campus Join Forces to Bridge Campus Mental Health Gap

Partnership to Provide Access to Psychiatric Services to College Students

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of in-network psychiatric care, and Transact Campus , "Transact," the award-winning leader in innovative mobile credential and payment solutions for a connected campus, today announced a partnership to address the escalating mental health crisis on college campuses.

This partnership will provide students with access to quality psychiatric services and offers an accessible and affordable mental health support system. Transact will provide schools with a full suite of marketing tools to promote Talkiatry to students. In addition, access to Talkiatry's services will be incorporated into the Transact eAccounts app and available within the Transact Mobile Credential.

Recent studies indicate an alarming rise in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among college students. The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded these issues, with over 60% of students meeting the criteria for at least one mental health condition during the 2020-2021 academic year.

"Improving student mental health is a topic we are passionate about at Transact. By incorporating Talkiatry's resources into our products, we're empowering millions of students and families with the tools needed to manage mental health effectively," explained Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact.

Talkiatry is one of the nation's largest mental health practices. With its focus on virtual care, Talkiatry's mission is to eliminate barriers that prevent people from accessing quality psychiatric support. This means providing psychiatry services that are covered by more than 60 health insurance plans, while making sure new patients can be seen within days of booking an initial appointment. Talkiatry patients can expect 60-minute first visits and 30-minute follow-ups and will see the same psychiatrist for every appointment. Talkiatry's team of more than 300 psychiatrists specializes in treating mental health conditions including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more.

"With so many college students struggling with everything from loneliness and low self-esteem to depression and trauma from sexual assault, it's vital school administrators have access to the resources to help these young adults stay in school and successfully manage their mental health regardless of their background or where they live," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO, Talkiatry. "Our partnership with Transact provides administrators, faculty, students and their families with access to our national staff of mental health providers who are capable of treating a wide variety of conditions in a way that is affordable and convenient."

