Talkiatry Ranked 56th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Talkiatry Attributes its Growth During the Past Year to the Expansion of its National Clinical Workforce and its Dedication to Scaling Accessible, In-Network Behavioral Health Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry today announced it ranked 56 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

Talkiatry's continued growth is powered by the expansion of its fulltime clinical workforce and its investments in evidence-based care delivery, advanced clinical infrastructure, and specialized treatment programs that reach previously underserved populations, including children, seniors, and new mothers. This award reflects the company's commitment to building a more reliable, integrated, and accessible behavioral health system nationwide.

"We're honored to be recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the second consecutive year. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing exceptional clinical care, led by our team of more than 800 psychiatrists and 300 therapists," said Robert Krayn, CEO and cofounder of Talkiatry. "Together, we're pushing behavioral health care forward and ensuring patients across the country can access mental health care that is consistent and rooted in clinical excellence. As Talkiatry looks to the future of behavioral health, we remain focused on raising the standard for behavioral health care and expanding what's possible for both patients and providers."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

Talkiatry was also a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2024.

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

