Talkiatry Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

As CTO at Talkiatry, he will be responsible for articulating Talkiatry's technology vision and overseeing the development of the proprietary platform that supports Talkiatry's measurement-based clinical operations and best-in-class patient and provider experience.

"The demand for mental health care is at an all-time high with a severe shortage of access," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "Jared's expertise and leadership will further Talkiatry's focus on modernizing mental health care and solving the long-standing challenges the industry faces in providing adequate care."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a leading mental health care provider that connects people with high-quality psychiatric care via telehealth or in-person. Its platform works with major insurance companies and Medicare to provide in-network care on an outpatient basis and since its launch in April 2020, Talkiatry has provided over 23,000 visits and continues to grow. Talkiatry is headquartered in New York City and employs top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners curated among the city's finest healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.talkiatry.com .

