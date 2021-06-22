Talkiatry Appoints New Chief Technology Officer
Talkiatry welcomes Jared Camins as CTO as demand for mental health care surges
Jun 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry, a leading provider of accessible in-network psychiatric care, today announced its latest addition to its executive team with Jared Camins appointed as Chief Technology Officer.
Camins joins Talkiatry from Lively, where he led the team responsible for building the company's mobile platform. Prior to Lively, he held key roles in the engineering teams at Cityblock Health, Zocdoc, and Remedy Partners.
As CTO at Talkiatry, he will be responsible for articulating Talkiatry's technology vision and overseeing the development of the proprietary platform that supports Talkiatry's measurement-based clinical operations and best-in-class patient and provider experience.
"The demand for mental health care is at an all-time high with a severe shortage of access," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "Jared's expertise and leadership will further Talkiatry's focus on modernizing mental health care and solving the long-standing challenges the industry faces in providing adequate care."
About Talkiatry
Talkiatry is a leading mental health care provider that connects people with high-quality psychiatric care via telehealth or in-person. Its platform works with major insurance companies and Medicare to provide in-network care on an outpatient basis and since its launch in April 2020, Talkiatry has provided over 23,000 visits and continues to grow. Talkiatry is headquartered in New York City and employs top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners curated among the city's finest healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.talkiatry.com.
