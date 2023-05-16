Talkiatry Co-Founder Dr. Georgia Gaveras Recognized as a 2023 Crain's Notable Health Care Leader

Exclusive List Names the Top Healthcare Executives Leading Positive Change for Patient Care Access and Quality

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care and one of the largest employers of psychiatrists in the United States, is proud to announce that Crain's New York Business selected Dr. Georgia Gaveras , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, as a 2023 Notable Health Care Leader.

Crain's New York Business is a top authority on the local economy, providing in-depth coverage of the companies and leaders innovating their industries throughout the region. The Notable Health Care Leader Award recognizes professionals in the New York and northern New Jersey metropolitan areas who devote their lives to building a healthier future.

As the leader of Talkiatry's clinical team, Dr. Gaveras focuses on providing quality care and improving patient outcomes at scale. During the past 18 months, she has led the growth and development of Talkiatry's bench of full-time psychiatrists to more than 300 clinicians who treat everyone from children to seniors for conditions including anxiety, ADHD, bipolar disorder, depression, and more. Dr. Gaveras has worked hard to ensure Talkiatry's psychiatrists reflect its diverse patient population; for example, there are 27 total languages spoken across the clinical team.

"I am honored to be named one of Crain's Notable Health Care Leaders," said Dr. Gaveras. "This achievement reflects the hard work that our team has devoted to providing the highest quality psychiatric care for our patients across the country."

Dr. Gaveras has been practicing psychiatry for 20 years. She is triple-board-certified in child and adolescent psychiatry, adult psychiatry, and addiction medicine. Talkiatry offers in-network telehealth appointments, enabling patients to easily visit with their psychiatrist regardless of location, schedule, or insurance provider. Georgia and her co-founder, Robert Krayn , recognized a major problem plaguing mental healthcare: a lack of access to in-network psychiatrists. They set out to build one of the largest providers of covered psychiatric care and currently partner with more than 60 health plans nationwide to link patients with fast and affordable access.

Prior to co-founding Talkiatry, Dr. Gaveras held medical leadership roles at Mount Sinai St. Luke's and Roosevelt Hospitals, Cohen Children's Medical Center, and Kings County Hospital. She also held academic appointments at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine, and SUNY Downstate Medical College. She has appeared in numerous professional publications and authored several research papers.

To view the complete list of Notable Health Care Leaders, please visit here .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Talkiatry