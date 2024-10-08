Talkiatry Expands Postpartum Depression Care Services to Close Gaps in Maternal Mental Healthcare

Approximately one in eight U.S. women report experiencing postpartum depression symptoms 1 yet care pathways remain complex, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment





Talkiatry to offer new resources and expand access to care for women experiencing postpartum mental health challenges by virtually connecting them with a provider from the comfort of their own home

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced a new pathway for postpartum mental health support that can help improve access to care for women in need. Through the launch of Talkiatry's new educational resources , women can learn about the signs and symptoms of PPD and, if appropriate, schedule a virtual appointment with a board-certified psychiatrist who can assess, diagnose, and prescribe treatment as needed. As a nationwide practice with full-time, licensed psychiatrists trained in treating PPD, Talkiatry is uniquely positioned to integrate psychiatry as part of a parent's care team.

Approximately one in eight new mothers in the United States report experiencing PPD symptoms, which can include prolonged feelings of hopelessness, anger, guilt, and anxiety. Despite PPD being one of the most common complications associated with childbirth, urgent access to care for women in need can be a challenge, in part due to a decreased number of psychiatrists and often months-long wait times for intake appointments. In partnership with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB), Talkiatry recognized the need for a telehealth alternative that can help close these gaps through virtual care specifically designed for women experiencing PPD symptoms.

The PPD page on Talkiatry's website includes educational information to learn more about the medical condition, an online assessment to help facilitate matching with the appropriate board-certified psychiatrist and a scheduling tool to make an appointment with a psychiatrist, if needed. Biogen will also be making these resources available through a link on their patient website to help support women with PPD symptoms. Biogen and Sage Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SAGE) have been collaborating on a treatment for PPD since 2020.

"The statistics don't lie— too many women are suffering from maternal mental health issues but are not receiving accurate diagnoses or timely treatment. With these expanded services, we aim to facilitate an effective and efficient care pathway for parents who need support, ensuring they receive urgent, safe care from a licensed psychiatrist," said Georgia Gaveras , DO, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Talkiatry. "Talkiatry has dedicated itself to developing innovative care models and partnerships that unlock new ways to access treatment, and women's health is a specific focus of ours. Mothers face enough challenges adjusting to life with a newborn; accessing quality mental healthcare shouldn't be one of them."

"Women suffering from postpartum depression need greater acknowledgement and support during this pivotal time in their lives. Together with Talkiatry, we want to offer women the opportunity to connect to care virtually, from the comfort of their own home," said Jason Hawbecker, Head of External Growth and Innovation at Biogen. "At Biogen, we believe telehealth has the potential to change the future of healthcare across many disease areas. Our partnership with Talkiatry is one way we are helping support access to reliable virtual care options for the patients and caregivers we serve."

Talkiatry provides virtual psychiatry and therapy covered by more than 60 health insurance plans covering over 70% of commercial lives across 43 states nationwide. New patients can be seen within days of making an appointment and see the same psychiatrist every time. Since its launch in 2020, Talkiatry has surpassed one million patient visits.

The PPD resource page on Talkiatry.com can be accessed here .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

