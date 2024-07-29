Talkiatry Collaborates with Magellan Health to Expand Telepsychiatry Care To Millions of Californians

With 1 in 7 residents experiencing mental illness, Californians may struggle to find care during the state's current mental health provider shortage





By bringing Talkiatry's telepsychiatry services in-network, Magellan Health helps connect people across the state to quality care, overcoming barriers to access

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry, a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced a collaboration with Magellan Health, Inc., a leader in behavioral health and related services, that will extend telepsychiatry services across California.

People who experience depression are almost twice as likely to utilize telehealth services compared to those who are not depressed. Virtual care can eliminate psychological, cultural, and linguistic barriers to treatment while saving patients time and money. This is particularly relevant for residents of rural Californian counties like Shasta, Lake, and Humboldt, where the suicide rates are more than double the state's average. By bridging the gap in healthcare access, telepsychiatry holds the potential to provide much-needed support to many underserved Californians.

"This collaboration gives millions of Californians struggling to access psychiatric care a pathway toward quality treatment," said Robert Krayn, CEO and co-founder, Talkiatry. "Our psychiatrists will enhance Magellan's comprehensive suite of behavioral health services, ensuring that every member, regardless of income, age, ethnicity, or zip code, receives the most effective and compassionate care possible."

With its personalized, high-quality mental health services that combine the convenience of digital platforms with the empathy of one-on-one care, Talkiatry's 300+ full-time, licensed psychiatrists treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. Available in 43 states, Talkiatry covers more than 70% of commercial lives in the US through partnerships with 60+ insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, United Healthcare, Cigna, and Humana.

"We are pleased to expand our behavioral health services to include Talkiatry. This important addition will bring telepsychiatry services to members in California," said Chris Daher, vice president, network development and provider relations, Magellan Health. "We are dedicated to improving health through the use of technology and increasing access to skilled behavioral health clinicians through telehealth that will help to improve members' overall wellbeing."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Magellan Health:

Magellan Health, Inc. supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, military and governmental agencies, and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

