Talkiatry Joins Horizon Healthcare Services Inc as Preferred Psychiatry Provider

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced a partnership with the largest health insurer in New Jersey, further expanding its psychiatric services to more than 200 million covered lives across 43 markets. Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. commercial members now have access to Talkiatry's virtual mental health care services as the company continues to expand its national footprint to provide more people with access to high-quality psychiatric care.

Nearly 50 million adults struggle with a mental illness. Roughly a quarter of those report they are unable to receive the treatment they need due to barriers including lack of health insurance or limited coverage services, and lack of available treatment types. For those who have access to in-network psychiatrists, the waitlist can be painstakingly long: the average adult seeking mental health care waits 25 days to see a psychiatrist, with some waiting more than 90 days.

Talkiatry's emphasis on clinical expertise ensures that patients have fast access to high-quality mental healthcare. A new patient will fill out an initial assessment to help Talkiatry understand why they are seeking psychiatric care and their current mental health status. Following the assessment, the patient will be matched with a Talkiatry psychiatrist who will customize a patient's care plan based on what is needed and wanted from treatment. If the care plan includes medication, a Talkiatry psychiatrist will prescribe and manage it. If additional therapy helps, a patient's psychiatrist can collaborate with a Talkiatry therapist. Follow up appointments typically last 30 minutes and patients see the same psychiatrist each time.

"There are millions of people who don't have access to mental healthcare because of their location or cost. It's unacceptable. To build a healthier nation, we have to address mental health needs the same way we address physical health needs. Our partnership with Horizon will make sure that so many more people who need help immediately can get it," said Talkiatry CEO and Co-Founder Robert Krayn.

Talkiatry employs over 300 full-time, licensed psychiatrists with providers averaging an NPS of 80 since June 2022, well above the healthcare industry average of 58. Horizon joins Talkiatry's list of 60+ in-network providers, which includes Aetna , Blue Cross Blue Shield , United Healthcare , Cigna , Humana , and more. For more information about partnering with Talkiatry, please visit https://www.talkiatry.com/contact-us .

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Horizon Healthcare Services Inc.

Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. is New Jersey's oldest and largest health insurer. Together with its affiliates, Horizon provides a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon is transforming healthcare in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. It is headquartered in Newark, NJ with offices in Wall and Hopewell, NJ. Horizon serves 3.6 million members including more than 1 million who rely on Medicaid for their health coverage. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com.

