Talkiatry Named to the New York Digital Health 100

Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care and one of the largest employers of psychiatrists in the United States, today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.

"We founded Talkiatry in New York City with the mission of bringing high-quality psychiatric care to as many people as possible nationwide," said Robert Krayn, co-founder and CEO of Talkiatry. "It's a great privilege to be honored as a top digital health innovator and be recognized for the impact our practice has had on the lives of patients and psychiatrists alike across the country."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

Now in its 4th year, the DH100 had double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.

Founded in 2019, Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides virtual psychiatry and therapy covered by insurance. Its team of more than 400 psychiatrists provides high-quality care responsibly and specializes in conditions ranging from anxiety to PTSD. Talkiatry implements a patient-centric care model where new patients can be seen within days of making an appointment, have 60-minute first visits, 30-minute follow-ups, and see the same psychiatrist every time. The team is passionate about getting patients better and not increasing prescriptions.

Talkiatry experienced significant growth in 2022, highlighted by its expansion as a national practice that's licensed and accepting patients in 39 states. Talkiatry increased its diverse team of board-certified psychiatrists to meet the growing patient demand. Since June 2022, Talkiatry's clinicians have had an average NPS of 80, which is well above the healthcare industry average of 58.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need—and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at www.talkiatry.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

