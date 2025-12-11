Talkiatry Study Identifies Clear Thresholds Predicting Early Dropout in Telepsychiatry

Findings reveal that keeping out-of-pocket costs at or below 40 dollars and building a strong patient-clinician relationship cut early dropout rates in half

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry announced a new peer-reviewed study in The Archives of Psychiatry showing that a strong clinician-patient relationship (also known as therapeutic alliance ) and lower out-of-pocket costs predict whether patients continue or discontinue psychiatric care. Talkiatry's study is among the first to quantify alliance thresholds in telepsychiatry.

The study, titled "Therapeutic Alliance and Affordability: Indicators of Early Dropout in Telepsychiatry," analyzed data from nearly 800 adults receiving psychiatric care through Talkiatry's national telepsychiatry platform. Researchers found that:

Patients with weaker therapeutic alliances were 2.6 times more likely to discontinue treatment early

Patients with first-visit copays or deductibles above $40 were twice as likely to stop care prematurely

The study found Talkiatry's overall early dropout rate was 13.2 percent, notably lower than the 20 to 30 percent rates commonly reported in both traditional and virtual mental health care settings. Usage of telehealth platforms reduces barriers to care like access to transportation and scheduling issues, but this research shows that even in virtual settings, relational and financial factors play a central role in reaching positive treatment outcomes. The study further revealed that therapeutic alliance was a stronger predictor of retention than illness severity, underscoring its critical role in keeping patients engaged.

The importance of therapeutic alliance is well established in behavioral health. However, its connection to the financial aspect of care is less explored. Across healthcare specialties, higher costs lead to lower treatment adherence and worse outcomes overall. Continuity of care also positively impacts patient outcomes and builds the foundation of therapeutic alliance, but is difficult to establish in only one or two sessions. By addressing the relationship between cost, therapeutic alliance, and dropout rates, clinicians can drastically improve patient treatment outcomes.

"By researching the complex relationship between discontinuation of care, cost, and connection, we've shown that clinicians must look at multiple factors across their clinical workflow to strengthen patient care," said Dr. Cheryl Person, National Director of Clinical Quality at Talkiatry. "At Talkiatry, we're in network with more than 100 insurers to reduce our patients' financial obligation as much as possible. We also pride ourselves on building bridges based on trust and honesty with our patients, to deliver the best care we can while improving therapeutic alliance."

Talkiatry's researchers recommend that psychiatrists and health systems use therapeutic alliance and cost indicators to identify patients at risk of early dropout. Once identified, clinicians can proactively offer interventions including financial counseling, payment plans, or clinician reassignment when appropriate.

