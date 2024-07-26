Talking Tom & Friends' Summer of Sports Event Introduces New Game Characters and Features

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is hosting a Summer of Sports event in two of their most popular games, Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Tom 2. From today until August 11th, players can recruit two new athletic characters in Talking Tom Gold Run, and watch sporty videos in the new cinema feature in My Talking Tom 2.

Summer of Sports With Talking Tom & Friends!

Players are in for an athletic adventure in Talking Tom Gold Run! A new token event offers players the opportunity to collect trophy-shaped tokens and earn rewards including two new sporty characters: Champion Tom and Gymnast Angela. Tokens can be collected through various activities, such as running in a reskinned world designed to look like a running track. This world is also equipped with sports-themed obstacles, creating a more competitive atmosphere.

My Talking Tom 2 is bringing even more sports excitement! A new permanent cinema feature in Tom's bedroom will showcase sports-themed videos featuring Talking Tom & Friends. Players can also recruit the "Lucky Tom" outfit, which is a perfect look for kicking back and enjoying some on-screen sports action.

Join the sports-themed fun from today until August 11th by downloading Talking Tom Gold Run HERE and My Talking Tom 2 HERE.

ABOUT TALKING TOM GOLD RUN: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Gold Run is a dynamic endless runner game in which players join Talking Tom and his friends as they dash through landscapes, collecting gold bars and chasing down the mischievous Rakoonz. With vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay, Talking Tom Gold Run offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. You can find more information HERE.



ABOUT MY TALKING TOM 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom 2 is an immersive virtual pet experience in which players take care of Talking Tom as he grows up by feeding him, bathing him, and taking him on exciting adventures. They can also enjoy activities like dressing him up, decorating his house, and playing mini-games. Tom's most known for humorously repeating anything players say to him, adding an extra layer of fun. My Talking Tom 2 promises endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're curious to learn more, explore HERE.

