Talking Tom Is Giving Away 100,000 Gold Coins To Every Player For His Birthday

LONDON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Tom announced today that the birthday party of the decade is now live! From today until August 11, 2023, players can join the festivities in My Talking Tom 2 through a special in-game birthday event. As part of the celebration, players will also receive a generous giveaway of 100,000 in-game gold coins to enhance their gaming experience.

During the in-game birthday event, players are invited to join Talking Tom's Pets in preparing a surprise birthday party for him. Set in Talking Tom's cozy house, the birthday event is divided into five stages, each offering a unique experience. Players will engage in fun activities like cake decorating, confetti making and gift wrapping. As they complete each stage, they will earn event tokens to spend on exciting rewards, including a special birthday outfit for Talking Tom. To add an extra dash of excitement, players can use the special promo code TOM100 to receive an additional 100 event tokens.

In honor of the game's 10th anniversary, Talking Tom is feeling extra generous and is sharing 100,000 in-game gold coins with all players. In addition, the entire gameplay will be completely unlocked and all the items in the game, such as food, clothes and furniture will be more affordable than ever before.

"In celebration of Talking Tom's 10th birthday, we wanted to create an unforgettable experience for our players," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "The in-game birthday event and the 100,000 gold coin giveaway are our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal players who have supported us throughout the years. We hope they have a fantastic time celebrating with Talking Tom, and enjoy the exciting rewards we have prepared."

Download My Talking Tom 2 for free NOW for free HERE and join the party!

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 21 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

