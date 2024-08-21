TalkShopLive and NBCUniversal Partner for Shoppable Video Across Network's Digital Properties Paris Hilton will launch the newly formed technology alliance with a livestream on E! News' platforms on August 22

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video commerce and retail marketing enablement platform TalkShopLive® and NBCUniversal announced today a new partnership that will see the two digitally innovative companies creating and streaming shoppable livestreams featuring top talent as they sell music, books, merchandise and more. The partnership launches this Thursday, August 22, when both TalkShopLive and E! Online simulcast a livestream featuring multihyphenate entertainer and creator Paris Hilton discussing her new album, Infinite Icon. The livestream will allow viewers to learn more about the making of the album while purchasing autographed copies of the CD and vinyl. Additionally, signed bookplates of her best-selling book Paris: The Memoir will also be available. The livestream starts at 8:00 PM EDT and can be viewed and shopped on TalkShop.Live, Eonline.com, E!'s Instagram feed and Facebook page, ParisHilton.com, Hilton's Instagram feed and Facebook page.

Link to E!: https://www.eonline.com/news/1406311/paris-hilton-infinite-icon-album-talkshop-live

"NBCUniversal is one of the most powerful brands in entertainment. Their massive reach paired with the power and scale of TalkShopLive's multi-embed point-of-sale technology is truly a game changing partnership for what the future of video commerce and bridging the worlds of entertainment and retail together looks like--making every moment shoppable. This partnership is transformative for talent, brands and retailers looking to reach new customers and drive sales" said TalkShopLive Co-founder and CEO Bryan Moore.

"E! News is the pinnacle of pop culture and brings the best in celebrity news, video, social and livestreams to audiences cross-platform. The audience scale we can deliver on a daily basis is incredible, so to expand our e-commerce footprint with TalkShopLive and bring shoppable livestreams to life across our social and digital ecosphere is an exciting next chapter for us. We're committed to sharing innovative new digital programming with our audience and advertisers," Jenny Depper, SVP of E! News Digital shared.

"Being first is always Iconic! TalkShopLive always provides the greatest experience for my fans to engage with me and purchase my products in real time. I am excited to launch my new album Infinite Icon with them through their new partnership with NBC and E!" said Hilton.

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

Media can embed the show using this link: <script async crossorigin='anonymous' src=https://embed.talkshop.live/embed.js<https://urldefense.com/v3/__https:/embed.talkshop.live/embed.js__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!vLKhjAy5AyL5vknlx3tkO_u0erVc0ZANNQjOp9HwHYawHs0lJvxyVZSW7SVfJl9qSnn8ytbXleJoL7QO2qT3OSa4$>></script><div class='tsl-container' data-type='show' data-modus='er0G9xbVhXI0'

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive<https://urldefense.com/v3/__http:/talkshop.live/__;!!PIZeeW5wscynRQ!s3MqET_ldxjay-uxGC1esksZBoiCxTmTHFv0l3eOmr-Up2ro-w_aIagxnEkgHGzRt_rUBuhwwOoHAUOeukY$> is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the Buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows. TalkShopLive livestreams can be embedded on any website and can simultaneously simulcast on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

SOURCE TalkShopLive