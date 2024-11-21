TalkShopLive Announces First-Time Collaboration with Amazon Live for Expansive Video Commerce Offering on Black Friday

Collaboration Launches with Series of Live Shopping Shows Featuring Martha Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Eva Mendes, and Kimberly Schlapman

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Video commerce and retail media enablement platform TalkShopLive announced today a new collaboration with Amazon Live, aimed at enhancing the live shopping experience for both companies' audiences.

This collaboration will provide TalkShopLive access to Amazon's extensive customer base, while introducing new shows and talent to customers across Amazon and TalkShopLive.

Launching on Black Friday (Nov. 29), the initiative will feature top talent including Martha Stewart, Jennifer Hudson, Eva Mendes, and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, each hosting live shows showcasing a curation of Amazon' Black Friday deals from books to music to housewares. Customers will be able to watch and shop content collaborations on TalkShop.Live, Amazon.com/Live, Amazon Live's FAST Channel, the talent's Facebook pages and Instagram feeds, and any web or media property embedding the TalkShopLive video player.

"TalkShopLive and Amazon Live both lead video commerce in the U.S., with each having already solidified itself as a place where customers go to find engaging, shoppable content with top talent," said TalkShopLive Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Moore. "By collaborating, we create a robust opportunity for both leading talent and brands that is unparalleled, allowing them to meet customers at point of inspiration to experience shoppable video across any surface or social platform we reach together."

"We're very excited to launch Amazon Live's first collaboration with TalkShopLive," said Wayne Purboo, Vice President of Amazon Shopping Video. "By leveraging TalkShopLive's impressive lineup of shows and talent, we're able to bring customers new ways to access and enjoy Amazon's expansive Black Friday deals."

The following Black Friday live shopping shows will stream in prime time on November 29:

(all times Eastern)

7:00 p.m. Martha Stewart highlighting 'Martha's 10 Good Things for the Holidays,' featuring a range of items from the Martha Stewart Collection on Black Friday deals, including products for the home, bathroom and kitchen. She will also be discussing her new and 100th book, Martha: The Cookbook.

7:30 p.m. Eva Mendes talking about how to overcome fears with her new children's book Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, and offering special bundles from her SKURA Style sponges line along with holiday gifts for the whole family.

8:00 p.m. Jennifer Hudson discussing her new holiday album The Gift of Love as well as Black Friday gift ideas for the holidays.

8:30 p.m. Kimberly Schlapman of country music supergroup Little Big Town inviting us into her home to share her holiday hosting tips including Amazon Black Friday deals. Kimberly will be demoing some of her favorite holiday recipes and sharing the perfect festive tablescape inspired by Little Big Town's new holiday album The Christmas Record.

The shows will be produced by TalkShopLive's Emmy Award-winning producers and production team.

Recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading video commerce solution which attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

The upstart has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart, Target and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, Dolly Parton, Kate Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini, Jamie Foxx, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

