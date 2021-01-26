talkshoplive Launches Specialty "Food" Week With Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall, Michael Symon, Debbie Matenopoulos, Geoffrey Zakarian, And More
Jan 26, 2021, 13:40 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talkshoplive®, the leading live streaming, social selling online network announced the incredible lineup of chefs and experts joining their "Food" specialty week, which kicked off Monday!
Following the success of their "Beauty & Wellness" week, which showcased some of the most popular skincare, workout, nail, and mental health specialists on the platform, "Food" week will turn to all things delicious, featuring professional chefs, amateur bakers, and a wide variety of unique items for your kitchen. Sellers for the week include:
- Alex Guarnaschelli – Chef, Food Network Host – All books sold will be signed
- Andrea Hannemann (Earthy Andy) – Planet Based Chef
- David Lebovitz – Cookbook Author and Pastry Chef
- Debbie Matenopoulos – "It's All Greek To Me" Cookbook Author
- Fortune Cookie Divas and Katie Chin – Custom-dipped Fortune Cookies
- Garcia De La Cruz Olive Oils – Infused Organic EVOO
- Geoffrey Zakarian – Chef and Cookbook Author
- Giada De Laurentiis – "Eat Better, Feel Better" Cookbook Author – All books sold will be signed
- HoneyHouse – Locally-Produced Honey
- Hungry Monkey Baking Company - Natural, Small Batch Sweets
- Kitchen Chat Launch (with Chef Carla Hall) - Margaret McSweeney and Chef Jaime Laurita are chatting up the biggest and best names in the business, starting with Carla Hall
- Mark Addison – "Cocktail Chameleon" Author and Entertaining Expert
- Michael Symon – A guide to managing pain and inflammation with healthy recipes
- Nuraxi – Curated Home and Accessories Collection from around the world
- Rania Batayneh – "The One One One Diet" Author and Nutritionist
- SmartLife Chocolate (hosted by Chef Andre Carthen) – Kathy Ireland Worldwide® Chef
- Stacey Little / Southern Bite – Blogger and Cookbook Author
- Stuart O'Keeffe – "The Quick Six Fix" Author and Celebrity Chef
For the full line-up, and additional information, visit: https://talkshop.live/featured/foodweek
About talkshoplive®
Talkshoplive®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.
An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!
