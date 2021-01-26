talkshoplive Launches Specialty "Food" Week With Giada De Laurentiis, Alex Guarnaschelli, Carla Hall, Michael Symon, Debbie Matenopoulos, Geoffrey Zakarian, And More

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Talkshoplive®, the leading live streaming, social selling online network announced the incredible lineup of chefs and experts joining their "Food" specialty week, which kicked off Monday!

Following the success of their "Beauty & Wellness" week, which showcased some of the most popular skincare, workout, nail, and mental health specialists on the platform, "Food" week will turn to all things delicious, featuring professional chefs, amateur bakers, and a wide variety of unique items for your kitchen. Sellers for the week include:

For the full line-up, and additional information, visit: https://talkshop.live/featured/foodweek

Talkshoplive®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

