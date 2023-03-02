TalkShopLive Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Leading live commerce platform joins the ranks of OpenAI, Disney, Tiffany & Co., and more

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

TalkShopLive was selected by Fast Company because it continues to innovate the future of shoppable livestreams by attracting top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

In 2022, TalkShopLive powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Bobby Flay, Shania Twain and Meredith Duxbury to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

"From day one, we at TalkShopLive have remained committed to building a best-in-class shopping experience to ensure every media moment is a retail moment," said TalkShopLive Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Moore. "To be recognized by Fast Company with a Most Innovative Company nod reassures us that we are truly redefining the future of shopping by connecting the retail landscape and powering the next generation of retail media experiences for the world's leading retailers. This honor is a reflection of our employees and our partners who understand the power of live commerce and believe in its future."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation."

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online now and on newsstands beginning March 14.

ABOUT TALKSHOPLIVE

TalkShopLive® is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers/customers in real in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive® channels including Walmart, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, Kevin Jonas, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE talkshoplive