TalkShopLive to Host NewBeauty's 13th Annual BeautyPass Live Award Show on May 10

Leading live commerce platform enables prestigious beauty event to become interactive and shoppable for the first time

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive and NewBeauty magazine announced today that the publication's 13thannual BeautyPass Award Show will be transformed into a live and interactive shoppable event. The partnership creates the ultimate night of beauty on May 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on NewBeauty's TalkShopLive channel. Throughout the livestream, NewBeauty's editorial team will chat with the founders and experts behind many of the magazine's 2023 award-winning brands. Viewers will be able to shop the products they learn about in the livestream and have 100+ chances to win giveaways totaling over $20,000 in value. Throughout the year, NewBeauty tested more than 10,000 products and treatments and relied on help from top doctors, experts, and Brain Trust members to curate our list of the best in beauty.

"Beauty continues to be one of TalkShopLive's fastest growing verticals and we are thrilled to take our longstanding partnership with NewBeauty to the next level," said TalkShopLive's Beauty Director Caitlin Kiernan. "NewBeauty was one of the first retail media companies/publishers to understand the power of live commerce to create engaging, shoppable content and we take a lot of pride in powering and streaming their prestigious BeautyPass awards."

"Our readers don't want to just learn about these award-winning products, they are also looking to purchase them. We've already had many great successes working with TalkShopLive as our live commerce partner to not only livestream our content, but to also drive sales by creating an interactive and easy-to-use shopping experience for consumers," said Mike Glaicar, NewBeauty's Chief Operating Officer. "When we were looking to elevate our BeautyPass Awards this year by transforming them into a live shopping event, we knew TalkShopLive was the perfect partner."

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive's shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

The startup has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Bobby Flay, Shania Twain and Meredith Duxbury to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

The May 10 livestream can be shared on all websites and social media platforms here and embedded to your website using the following embed code:

About TalkShopLive

TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

About NewBeauty

When it first hit stands, NewBeauty carved a unique niche as the only magazine 100 percent dedicated to beauty. Since its inception, no other brand has done more to educate millions of consumers on how to make better beauty decisions. Created to fill a void where real, in-depth, and trusted beauty information was nearly impossible to find, NewBeauty has grown into a leading powerhouse luxury brand that empowers consumers everywhere. NewBeauty delivers cutting-edge information and solutions in a range of options from the latest beauty products, treatments, and cosmetic enhancement procedures to advancements in health and wellness.

