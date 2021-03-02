Talkwalker & Trustpilot Team Up to Define the State of Conversation for 2021

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 82% of surveyed industry professionals believe that the pandemic has changed their understanding of the consumer. Talkwalker, the leading enterprise listening company, and Trustpilot, a leading review platform, teamed up to gather data from 1000+ professionals based in Europe, USA, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and released new research about the growing importance of customer-centricity and conversational intelligence for enterprise brands in the midst of coronavirus.

Talkwalker and Trustpilot's State of Conversation 2021 report reveals how different regions of the world have experienced changes in consumer conversations due to the pandemic, as well as regional perception when it comes to brand intelligence and data maturity.

Here is a brief overview of some key takeaways from the report.

- Brands need to humanize customer engagement and optimize customer experiences

While COVID-19 has boosted digital interactions, consumers have been looking for more human contact & support in their brand experiences

- Technology & digital transformation will be a must to adapt to the new normal

There is much to be done in terms of analytics training & education, with less than 44% of respondents seeing their brand as extremely data-driven. Yet experts identify technology as a key in 2021 to make sense of sentiment around your brand, your competitors or your industry at scale.

- Speed to insights becomes critical to understand changing consumer demands

With over 50% of respondents confirming the existence of data silos within their organizations, it is time for leaders to break down information barriers, and let customer and consumer intelligence flow from all channels.

"Today's consumers expect brands to meet them where they are, with empathy, and a shared set of values," said Cara Buscaglia, Chief Innovation Officer at Talkwalker. "Conversational Intelligence is the key to unlocking meaningful customer relationships by understanding what customers are saying, where they are saying it and why."

"Listening to and understanding customers is key to building a trusted brand," says Peter Simpson, Head of Enterprise and Global Partnerships at Trustpilot. "This principle is core to the services of both Trustpilot and Talkwalker, making us natural partners for this report. The findings published here will help businesses better learn what consumers expect of them, and how they can position themselves to deliver."

To hear about the latest trends in consumer conversations from brands such as adidas, Kraft Heinz, and Bacardi, join the State of Conversation Expert Series starting on March 8th.

For more data from Talkwalker's 2021 State of Conversation, with detailed regional analysis, download the complete report here.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is an enterprise listening company helping the world's largest brands to drive revenue by activating the voice of their customers. Through our AI-powered platform, we gather data from the conversations that happen around your brand - online, in the media, and within your company - to uncover, understand, and action consumer insights.

Over 2,000 companies worldwide already use this conversational intelligence to protect their brands, measure their campaign impact, and identify what drives purchase decisions. Building consumer connections, and helping to make them globally loved brands.

Talkwalker has offices in Luxembourg, New York, San Francisco, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris, Tokyo, London & Milan, with 400+ employees across the globe. It is also the home of Talkwalker Alerts, a free alerting service used by over 500,000 communications and marketing professionals worldwide.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot is an open-to-all review platform where consumers are heard by businesses, and where businesses can earn consumer trust. We make it easy for every business to collect and respond to reviews, and turn their brand trust into more traffic, sales, and revenue.

With over 480,000 businesses reviewed and 1.1 trillion ratings and reviews displayed in Google annually, companies use Trustpilot to establish credibility and improve their reputation.



