Talkwalker launches live soccer World Cup social media dashboard

"The United States team may not have made the World Cup this year, but popularity of the sport with U.S. audiences has soared in recent years. Talkwalker is monitoring and providing analysis on global social media conversations around teams, players, and event sponsors," said Todd Grossman, Talkwalker CEO Americas. "This dashboard will be updated multiple times each week to incorporate newly trending themes, focus on a game of the week, and more."

Talkwalker is a powerful social listening and analytics tool that helps brands optimize the impact of their communication efforts. It delivers high value insights in a user-friendly dashboard recommended by agencies and brands worldwide. Talkwalker's state-of-the-art social media analytics platform uses AI-powered technology to monitor and analyze online conversations in real-time across social networks, news websites, blogs and forums in 187 languages.

Earlier this year, Talkwalker reported on big sporting events like the Winter Olympics, Super Bowl and Kentucky Derby, tracking social media buzz on everything from the top Olympics moments to trending Super Bowl ads; from social media's favorite for the Kentucky Derby in advance of the race to the top Super Bowl snack foods.

"What we see with events like these is that the global conversation happens largely on social media. For brands and journalists, that means our World Cup dashboard is the ideal resource if you're looking to incorporate trending topics and social media statistics into articles and campaigns," explained Todd Grossman.

In addition to the World Cup dashboard, contact us to have the Talkwalker team provide you with any custom information to assist in your coverage of the world's top sporting event.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is a social listening and analytics company that empowers over 1,000 brands and agencies to optimize the impact of their communication efforts. We provide companies with an easy-to-use platform to protect, measure, and promote their brands worldwide, across all communication channels.

