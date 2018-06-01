Tall Heights Kickoff Summer With New Single "The Deep End"

NEW YORK, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-folk band, Tall Heights release their latest single, "The Deep End". After only finishing their 40-date US Winter/Spring tour with Judah & the Lion and Colony House last month, Tall Heights kicks off their summer with 30+ new tour dates and festival stops beginning June 2; sharing the stage with acts like Magic Giant, Ben Folds, and CAKE. Beginning today, the band is offering fans a chance to win a free pair of tickets to their North American tour dates via contest app, Tunespeak.
Of the new track, the band says, "At its core, 'The Deep End' is a song about the willful metamorphosis of the mind and body from something that you are into something that you probably shouldn't be. It can happen in a moment or slowly over decades, but it seems there's a surprising amount of comfort on a slippery slope... We wanted the track to mirror how we felt when we wrote it: sad and terrified, but still smiling lots and bumping to the beat."
Tall Heights has amassed over 120 million global streams to date, and after such achievements as playing Glastonbury, opening for The Chainsmokers at SXSW, appearing on Conan, and being invited by Al Gore to perform at his 24 Hours of Reality event, the band has no plans to slow down. Catch Tall Heights on tour across the USA now through September. (Full list of dates below).
Listen to the latest single from Tall Heights, "The Deep End"
Earning comparisons of their emotive harmonies and poignant lyrics to the likes of The Shins, Local Natives, and Lord Huron, the multi-talented singer-songwriters, composers, and instrumentalists are Paul Wright on cello/vocals and Tim Harrington on acoustic guitar/vocals. They grew up just outside of Boston and got their start busking on the city streets, eventually raising enough to fund their first EP. Tall Heights has since received outstanding accolades from the likes of SPIN, Stereogum, NPR, Paste, The Wall Street Journal, and Fuse.
DATES:
JUNE, 2018
|
2
|
Cincinnati, OH, USA / Bunbury Music Festival
|
3
|
St. Louis, MO, USA / Duck Room at Blueberry Hill – with Magic Giant
|
5
|
Iowa City, IA, USA / Big Grove – with Magic Giant
|
6
|
Evanston, IL, USA / Space – with Magic Giant
|
7
|
Milwaukee, WI, USA / The Back Room at Colectivo – with Magic Giant
|
8
|
Detroit, MI, USA / The Magic Bag – with Magic Giant
|
9
|
Grand Rapids, MI, USA / Founders Brewing Co. – with Magic Giant
|
10
|
Cleveland, OH, USA / LaureLive Festival
JULY, 2018
|
22
|
Balingen, Germany / Marketplace Open Air - with James Blunt
|
23
|
Freiburg, Germany @ Fürstenberg Festival Stage - with James Blunt
|
24
|
Dresden, Germany @ Young Garde - with James Blunt
|
26
|
Tettnang, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air - with James Blunt
|
28
|
Tussling, Germany @ Castle Park - with James Blunt
|
29
|
Ludwigsburg, Germany @ Residenzschloss - with James Blunt
AUGUST, 2018
|
13
|
Boston, MA, USA / Blue Hills Bank Pavilion – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
15
|
Asbury Park, NJ, USA / Stone Pony Summer Stage – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
16
|
Philadelphia, PA, USA / The Mann Center – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
17
|
Forest Hills, NY, USA / Forest Hills Stadium – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
18
|
Columbia, MD, USA / Merriweather Post Pavilion – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
19
|
Richmond, VA, USA / Virginia Credit Union Live! – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
21
|
Nashville, TN, USA / Ascend Amphitheater – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
22
|
Highland Park, IL, USA / Ravinia Festival – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
23
|
Milwaukee, WI, USA / BMO Harris Pavilion – with Ben Folds and Cake
|
25
|
Indianapolis, IN, USA / White River State Park – with Ben Folds and Cake
SEPTEMBER, 2018
|
16
|
Del Mar, CA, USA / Kaaboo Del Mar
|
20
|
Charlottesville, VA, USA / The Jefferson Theater – with Colony House
|
21
|
Asheville, NC, USA / The Orange Peel – with Colony House
|
22
|
Franklin, TN, USA / Pilgrimage Music Festival
|
23
|
Charleston, SC, USA / Charleston Pour House – with Colony House
|
26
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA / Revolution Live – with Colony House
|
27
|
Tampa, FL, USA / The Orpheum – with Colony House
|
28
|
Orlando, FL, USA / Soundbar – with Colony House
|
29
|
Jacksonville, FL, USA / Jack Rabbits – with Colony House
Share this article