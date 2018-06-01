Tall Heights Kickoff Summer With New Single "The Deep End"

Of the new track, the band says, "At its core, 'The Deep End' is a song about the willful metamorphosis of the mind and body from something that you are into something that you probably shouldn't be. It can happen in a moment or slowly over decades, but it seems there's a surprising amount of comfort on a slippery slope... We wanted the track to mirror how we felt when we wrote it: sad and terrified, but still smiling lots and bumping to the beat."

Tall Heights has amassed over 120 million global streams to date, and after such achievements as playing Glastonbury, opening for The Chainsmokers at SXSW, appearing on Conan, and being invited by Al Gore to perform at his 24 Hours of Reality event, the band has no plans to slow down. Catch Tall Heights on tour across the USA now through September. (Full list of dates below).

Listen to the latest single from Tall Heights, "The Deep End" HERE.

Earning comparisons of their emotive harmonies and poignant lyrics to the likes of The Shins, Local Natives, and Lord Huron, the multi-talented singer-songwriters, composers, and instrumentalists are Paul Wright on cello/vocals and Tim Harrington on acoustic guitar/vocals. They grew up just outside of Boston and got their start busking on the city streets, eventually raising enough to fund their first EP. Tall Heights has since received outstanding accolades from the likes of SPIN, Stereogum, NPR, Paste, The Wall Street Journal, and Fuse.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF DATES AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS

DATES:

JUNE, 2018

2 Cincinnati, OH, USA / Bunbury Music Festival 3 St. Louis, MO, USA / Duck Room at Blueberry Hill – with Magic Giant 5 Iowa City, IA, USA / Big Grove – with Magic Giant 6 Evanston, IL, USA / Space – with Magic Giant 7 Milwaukee, WI, USA / The Back Room at Colectivo – with Magic Giant 8 Detroit, MI, USA / The Magic Bag – with Magic Giant 9 Grand Rapids, MI, USA / Founders Brewing Co. – with Magic Giant 10 Cleveland, OH, USA / LaureLive Festival

JULY, 2018

22 Balingen, Germany / Marketplace Open Air - with James Blunt 23 Freiburg, Germany @ Fürstenberg Festival Stage - with James Blunt 24 Dresden, Germany @ Young Garde - with James Blunt 26 Tettnang, Germany @ Schlossgarten Open Air - with James Blunt 28 Tussling, Germany @ Castle Park - with James Blunt 29 Ludwigsburg, Germany @ Residenzschloss - with James Blunt

AUGUST, 2018

13 Boston, MA, USA / Blue Hills Bank Pavilion – with Ben Folds and Cake 15 Asbury Park, NJ, USA / Stone Pony Summer Stage – with Ben Folds and Cake 16 Philadelphia, PA, USA / The Mann Center – with Ben Folds and Cake 17 Forest Hills, NY, USA / Forest Hills Stadium – with Ben Folds and Cake 18 Columbia, MD, USA / Merriweather Post Pavilion – with Ben Folds and Cake 19 Richmond, VA, USA / Virginia Credit Union Live! – with Ben Folds and Cake 21 Nashville, TN, USA / Ascend Amphitheater – with Ben Folds and Cake 22 Highland Park, IL, USA / Ravinia Festival – with Ben Folds and Cake 23 Milwaukee, WI, USA / BMO Harris Pavilion – with Ben Folds and Cake 25 Indianapolis, IN, USA / White River State Park – with Ben Folds and Cake

SEPTEMBER, 2018

16 Del Mar, CA, USA / Kaaboo Del Mar 20 Charlottesville, VA, USA / The Jefferson Theater – with Colony House 21 Asheville, NC, USA / The Orange Peel – with Colony House 22 Franklin, TN, USA / Pilgrimage Music Festival 23 Charleston, SC, USA / Charleston Pour House – with Colony House 26 Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA / Revolution Live – with Colony House 27 Tampa, FL, USA / The Orpheum – with Colony House 28 Orlando, FL, USA / Soundbar – with Colony House 29 Jacksonville, FL, USA / Jack Rabbits – with Colony House

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com.

Debut album Neptune Available on iTunes | Spotify | Amazon | Apple Music

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

For more info on Tall Heights give us a shout!

Larissa Slezak, larissa.slezak@sonymusic.com, 212-833-6075

Colin Yost, colin.yost@sonymusic.com, 212-833-7549

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tall-heights-kickoff-summer-with-new-single-the-deep-end-300658218.html

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

http://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com

