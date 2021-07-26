TALON Announces Webinar Series to Prepare for Dramatic Changes in the Healthcare Marketplace

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON (www.TALONhealthtech.com), the transformational health care technology company preparing clients across the nation for the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act, has announced it will broadcast a series of webinars focusing on groundbreaking changes in the healthcare marketplace and healthcare delivery system.

The first such webinar will take place on Wednesday, July, 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Entitled, "Mastering the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act," the webinar will present TPAs, ASOs, insurers and other employers with essential insights on the Rule and Act, in order to arm them not only to comply with each, but also to optimize the potential for savings and improved healthcare that each sets the stage for.

Speakers for the first webinar will be Mark Galvin, CEO of TALON, and Katy Talento, CEO of AllBetter Health (https://allbetter.health) and KFT Consulting (https://kftconsulting.com).

Attendees can register at (https://app.livestorm.co/talon-health-tech-1/mastering-the-transparency-in-coverage-rule-and-no-surprises-act?type=detailed).

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Katy joining me for this first TALON Webinar," said Galvin. "Katy is not only a licensed health benefits counselor, but is a veteran health policy advisor who has advised the White House and five U.S. Senators. Her work to increase price transparency and competition, to end surprise medical bills and lower prescription drug prices have been an incredible contribution to this country."

TALON is driven to promoting and empowering healthcare consumerism through a set of tools and services that introduce free market dynamics in an otherwise fractured marketplace. TALON is preparing clients in 49 states to comply with the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act.

