Talos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Financial And Operational Results

HOUSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.

Key Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2018:

Year-end 2018 proved reserves of 151.7 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"), of which 76% is proved developed

Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of $3.3 billion and PV-10 (1) of proved reserves of $3.9 billion , with proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves accounting for $2.5 billion

and PV-10 of proved reserves of , with proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves accounting for Production of 53.4 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"), or 4.9 MMBoe in the fourth quarter

Net Income of $306.3 million and Earnings Per Share of $5.66 in the fourth quarter

and Earnings Per Share of in the fourth quarter Adjusted Net Income (2) of $49.3 million and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (2) of $0.91 in the fourth quarter

of and Adjusted Earnings Per Share of in the fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA (2) of $158.8 million in the fourth quarter. Excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $175.1 million

of in the fourth quarter. Excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA was Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) of 61% or $32.33 per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe") in the fourth quarter. Excluding hedges, the Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) was 68% or $35.66 per Boe.

of 61% or per barrel of oil equivalent ("Boe") in the fourth quarter. Excluding hedges, the Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 68% or per Boe. As of December 31, 2018 , liquidity position of $460.3 million , including $320.4 million available under the $600.0 million Bank Credit Facility and approximately $139.9 million of cash. In the fourth quarter of 2018 the Company's Borrowing Base was increased by approximately 42% to $850 million ; however, Talos elected to maintain the commitments at $600 million

, liquidity position of , including available under the Bank Credit Facility and approximately of cash. In the fourth quarter of 2018 the Company's Borrowing Base was increased by approximately 42% to ; however, Talos elected to maintain the commitments at As of December 31, 2018 the Company's total debt principal balance was $766.2 million , inclusive of $93.7 million capital lease. Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (2) was 1.0x

the Company's total debt principal balance was , inclusive of capital lease. Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA was 1.0x Capital expenditures, inclusive of Plugging and Abandonment costs, was $142.4 million in the fourth quarter

Combination with Stone Energy Corporation

On May 10, 2018, Talos Energy LLC and Stone Energy Corporation ("Stone") completed a strategic transaction pursuant to which both became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company ("Stone Combination"). Talos Energy LLC was considered the accounting acquirer in the Stone Combination under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Accordingly, the Company's historical financial and operating data, which cover periods prior to May 10, 2018, reflect only the assets, liabilities and operations of Talos Energy LLC (as the Company's predecessor prior to May 10, 2018), and do not reflect the assets, liabilities and operations of Stone prior to May 10, 2018.

The pro forma financial information set forth in this press release gives pro forma effect to the Stone Combination as if it occurred on January 1, 2018. Stone's acquisition of the Ram Powell deepwater assets on May 1, 2018 and Ram Powell's respective financial results are included in the Company's pro forma results from May 1, 2018 onwards. Unless expressly stated as pro forma, the financial and operating data in this press release is presented in a historical basis.

Additional Highlights



Three months ended

December 31, 2018

Year ended

December 31, 2018

As

Reported

As

Reported

Pro

Forma Total production volumes (MBoe) 4,910

16,742

19,143 Oil (MBbl/d) - Avg daily production 38.9

32.2

36.8 NGLs (MBbl/d) - Avg daily production 3.2

3.2

3.7 Natural Gas (MMcfe/d) - Avg daily production 67.6

62.4

71.7 Total average daily (MBoe/d) 53.4

45.9

52.4











Period results ($ million):









Revenues $258.7

$891.3

$1,013.2 Net Income $306.3

$221.5

$274.6 Earnings per share $5.66

$4.81

$5.96 Adjusted Net Income(1) $49.3

$122.4

$173.8 Adjusted Earnings per share(1) $0.91

$2.66

$3.77 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $158.8

$502.7

$585.0 Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges(1) $175.1

$613.9

$701.7 Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment) $142.4

$397.8

$452.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):









Adjusted EBITDA (% of revenue) 61%

56%

58% Adjusted EBITDA per Boe $32.33

$30.03

$30.56 Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges (% of revenue) 68%

69%

69% Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges per Boe $35.66

$36.67

$36.66





President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "2018 was a transformative year for the company, as we combined the best aspects of two companies, following our merger with Stone Energy. The benefits of the combination have shown results immediately, as we are a stronger, free cash flow positive company with ample liquidity and a significant inventory of drilling locations in both the US Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. Our strategy of executing asset management and drilling projects around existing infrastructure in the US Gulf of Mexico complements our high impact exploration and development projects in offshore Mexico."

"In the last twelve months we have seen our proved developed reserves increase 20%, as compared to the pro forma reserves at December 31, 2017. We have also added three small bolt-on transactions at a low entry cost, including the Gunflint acquisition in January of 2019. We have increased our liquidity position and continued to improve our already robust leverage metrics. We have also re-affirmed the potential of our globally recognized Zama discovery through our ongoing appraisal program."

"Our average daily production in 2018 on a pro forma basis was 52.4 MBoe/d, which was on the high end of our pro forma guidance range of 49.0 – 53.0 MBoe/d, allowing us to generate $585 million of pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018, inclusive of hedges, and a pro forma capital program of $452 million, inclusive of plugging and abandoning activities ("P&A"). Although the merger with Stone required us to spend more capital in 2018 on P&A and non-recurring repairs and maintenance than we normally would have, in 2019 those costs are expected to go down materially."

"In the US Gulf of Mexico, we executed a series of deepwater subsea tie-back projects in 2018 and early 2019, namely the Mt. Providence well, which was connected to our Pompano facility, and the Tornado 3 and Boris 3 wells, that will flow back to the Helix Producer 1 ("HP-1") in our operated Phoenix complex once the wells are completed. The HP-1 dry-dock project in the first quarter of 2019 was flawlessly executed by the Talos team and our partner Helix Energy Solutions, and we expect the production in the Phoenix complex to be restarted in the coming days. Soon thereafter we expect to bring the impactful Tornado 3 and Boris 3 wells online, which will put Talos in a position to grow production year over year while continuing to generate free cash flow in the current price environment for 2019. In shallow water, our asset management and drilling activities have allowed assets such as Ewing Bank 305/306 to achieve production levels not seen in the last 15 years."

"We also continue to be active and to execute on our business development and commercial activities. In addition to the aforementioned bolt-on acquisitions, we have acquired the Antrim stranded discovery from ExxonMobil and have entered into partnerships to drill two deepwater projects in 2019, the Bulleit and Orlov prospects."

"In Mexico on the Zama project, our operations execution has been outstanding. As part of the ongoing appraisal program we confirmed the oil-water contact per our geological model and have encountered more sand than expected in the first down-dip location. We are excited about the impact this discovery will have in the Mexican economy and to Talos shareholders. Also in offshore Mexico, we will start to execute on the inventory we acquired as part of the cross-assignment of interest between Block 2 and Block 31, which includes the low-risk but high impact Olmeca project on Block 31."

"In conclusion, we are very happy with our 2018 results, but we are already looking forward to 2019 and beyond. We will continue to relentlessly execute on our operations and strategy of responsibly growing production at an appropriate pace that allows for the continued generation of positive free cash flow while diligently pursuing additional business development opportunities that fit our asset footprint and core competencies. We believe this is only the beginning of the Talos journey."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Drilling and Exploration Activities

Deepwater

Helix Producer 1 dry-dock: the HP-1 departed the shipyard on March 7, 2019 . After a period of sea trials, Talos expects production from the Phoenix complex to re-start on or about March 20, 2019 , resulting in a total shut-in period of 56 days. The production impact of the shut-in in the Phoenix complex in the first quarter of 2019 is estimated to be between 9.0 – 13.0 MBoe/d, whereas the annualized impact for full year 2019 production is estimated to be between 2.0 – 3.0 MBoe/d. This impact is already accounted for in our annual guidance, as the shut-in in the Phoenix complex was a known, expected event.

. After a period of sea trials, Talos expects production from the complex to re-start on or about , resulting in a total shut-in period of 56 days. The production impact of the shut-in in the complex in the first quarter of 2019 is estimated to be between 9.0 – 13.0 MBoe/d, whereas the annualized impact for full year 2019 production is estimated to be between 2.0 – 3.0 MBoe/d. This impact is already accounted for in our annual guidance, as the shut-in in the complex was a known, expected event. The Tornado 3 well was drilled in December, 2018 and is scheduled to begin completions operations in late March, with an expected duration of 21 days. The well is anticipated to commence production by early second quarter 2019, with an expected gross production rate between 10.0 MBoe/d – 15.0 MBoe/d, or 5.0 MBoe/d – 7.5 MBoe/d net to Talos after royalties. Talos is the operator and owns a 65% working interest, with Kosmos Energy owning the remaining 35% working interest.

The Boris 3 well was spud in January 2019 and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 15,000 feet and logged approximately 75 feet gross and 56 feet net of true vertical pay, 360 feet up-dip of 27 MMBoe of historical production in the B-4 Sand. Boris 3 is scheduled to begin completion operations in mid-April with an expected duration of 21 days and is expected to initiate production in the second quarter of 2019. Talos expects Boris 3 to have initial production between 3.0 – 5.0 MBoe/d gross, or 2.8 – 4.6 MBoe/d net to Talos after royalties. Talos is the operator and owns 100% working interest in all Boris wells.

and was drilled to a total depth of approximately 15,000 feet and logged approximately 75 feet gross and 56 feet net of true vertical pay, 360 feet up-dip of 27 MMBoe of historical production in the B-4 Sand. Boris 3 is scheduled to begin completion operations in mid-April with an expected duration of 21 days and is expected to initiate production in the second quarter of 2019. Talos expects Boris 3 to have initial production between 3.0 – 5.0 MBoe/d gross, or 2.8 – 4.6 MBoe/d net to Talos after royalties. Talos is the operator and owns 100% working interest in all Boris wells. Bulleit prospect: Talos has signed a participation agreement with a subsidiary of EnVen Corporation to drill the Green Canyon 21 Bulleit prospect. Talos will be the operator and has an initial working interest of 66.7% in the lease. Bulleit is an amplitude-supported Pliocene prospect with similar seismic attributes to the analogous sand section in Talos's Green Canyon 18 field, which has produced approximately 39 MMBoe to date. Talos expects to spud the well in the second quarter of 2019. If successful, the well would be completed and tied back to the Talos owned and operated Green Canyon 18 ("GC 18") facility approximately 10 miles away. Talos anticipates first production within 12-18 months from spud date and estimates that Bulleit has the potential to deliver initial production between 8.0 MBoe/d – 15.0 MBoe/d gross on an unrisked basis.

Orlov prospect: Talos has signed a participation agreement to engage in the drilling of the Green Canyon 200 Orlov prospect. Fieldwood Energy will be the operator and Talos has a working interest of 30% in the prospect. Orlov is an amplitude-supported Miocene prospect with similar geophysical and structural attributes to the Talos operated Boris field, which has produced approximately 27 MMBoe to date. Talos expects the well to spud near the end of the first quarter of 2019. If successful, the well would be completed and tied-back to the Fieldwood operated Green Canyon 158 Bullwinkle facility. Talos anticipates first production within 12-18 months from spud date and estimates that Orlov has the potential to deliver between 8.0 MBoe/d – 15.0 MBoe/d gross on an unrisked basis

Mexico

Block 7 – Zama appraisal program

As previously announced, the Zama-2 appraisal penetration was successfully and safely completed approximately 28 days ahead of schedule and 25% below projected costs. The well confirmed a contiguous Zama Upper Miocene sandstone interval thicker than the Zama-1 discovery well and slightly thicker than the pre-drill estimates for the Zama-2 well, with high quality rock properties analogous to Upper Miocene sands in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Zama-2 penetration also reached the oil-water contact slightly deeper than the anticipated depth and consistent with our geophysical models. Preliminary pressure data indicates that the reservoir area around the Zama-2 appraisal well is connected to the Zama-1 discovery well and Talos expects the Zama-2 vertical sidetrack and the Zama-3 wells will provide additional information about the reservoir connectivity and consistency.

The next step of the appraisal program is currently underway with an up-dip vertical penetration in the Zama reservoir from the main bore hole of the Zama-2 well, called the Zama 2-ST, which has been cored and a drill stem test will be performed in the coming weeks. The second appraisal well, Zama-3, will be drilled to the south of the original discovery well and will help delineate the reservoir continuity and quality in the southern part of the field and will be cored to better understand the reservoir geology.

Block 2 and Block 31 Exploration program

Talos and its partners expect to drill two exploration wells in Block 2 and two delineation wells in Block 31 in 2019.

In Block 2, the well to test the Acan prospect is expected to spud in the second quarter of 2019.

In Block 31, the Olmeca-1 well is expected to be drilled in the second half of 2019. The Olmeca complex has been significantly de-risked by the Xaxamani-1 well drilled by Pemex in 2003. The 2019 drilling campaign will be to appraise the same geological structure initially tested by Pemex and, if successful, a final investment decision to develop these assets could be reached in 2020.

Business Development Activities

Acquisition of the Antrim Discovery from ExxonMobil

On January 23, 2019, Talos and ExxonMobil ("Exxon") executed an Acquisition Agreement through which Talos acquired 100% interest in the Antrim Project in Green Canyon Block 364 ("GC 364").

Exxon drilled an exploratory well in GC 364 in November 2017 that encountered hydrocarbons in a sub-salt Miocene reservoir and subsequently divested of the discovery well and the GC 364 lease to Talos for further appraisal and a possible development.

Talos plans to drill an additional well to further appraise the discovered resource. The Company is still developing a detailed timeline for the appraisal and development plan over the next few years with significant time ahead of the June 2025 lease expiration. If the appraisal is successful, Talos is currently considering a tie-back to the Talos owned and operated GC 18 facility acquired from Whistler in 2018.

In addition to a nominal upfront cash consideration payment by Talos, Exxon will receive an overriding royalty interest in the lease as well as a future cash payment upon the earlier of 30 days following the completion of drilling operations on the first well or by the end of the third quarter of 2020.

Gunflint Acquisition

On January 11, 2019, Talos acquired an approximate 9.6% non-operated working interest in the Gunflint producing asset for $29.6 million from Samson Offshore Mapleleaf, LLC. Gunflint is located in the Company's Mississippi Canyon core area. The asset's average production for October and November of 2018 was approximately 1.5 - 1.8 MBoe/d and as of November 30, 2018, had proved reserves of 2.2 MMBoe (approximately 80% proved developed) - both production and reserves are net to the Company's acquired interest, which are not included in our year-end reserves.

PROVED RESERVES – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

As of December 31, 2018, Talos had proved reserves of 151.7 MMBoe, with 81% comprised of liquids (74% crude oil and 7% NGLs). As compared to the pro forma year-end 2017 reserves, the Company achieved 100% reserve replacement rate. Talos accomplished this replacement rate in a year that the drilling program was mainly designed to convert proved undeveloped reserves into proved developed reserves while integrating the Stone merger. As such, proved developed reserves increased approximately 20% year over year, and is not inclusive of the recently successful Boris 3 well in the Phoenix complex, which is still classified as proved undeveloped in the year-end reserves. The recently announced Gunflint transaction is also not included in the year end reserves.

The discovered resources associated with the Company's offshore Mexico assets are not yet qualified as proved reserves per Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") rules and, therefore, are not included in any of the information provided in this press release.

The standardized measure of proved reserves and the present value of the Company's proved reserves, discounted at 10% ("PV-10")(1), at year-end 2018 were $3.3 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively. Standardized measure and PV-10 include the present value of all asset retirement obligations associated with the relevant assets and properties.

The following table summarizes our proved reserves at December 31, 2018:



Summary of Proved Reserves(2)

MBoe

Percent of

Total

Proved

Percent

Oil

Standardized

Measure

(in thousands)

PV-10(1)

(in

thousands) Proved Developed Producing

78,072



51%



80%







$ 2,510,213 Proved Developed Non-Producing

37,456



25%



62%









680,942 Total Proved Developed

115,528



76%



74%









3,191,155 Proved Undeveloped

36,211



24%



75%









734,108 Total Proved

151,739













$ 3,340,246

$ 3,925,263





The following table summarizes our proved reserves by asset at December 31, 2018:





Proved Reserves

Operating Area

MBoe



% Oil



% Natural Gas



% NGLs



% Proved Developed

United States Core Properties







































Phoenix Complex



63,931





78 %



14 %



8 %



55 % Pompano



28,206





81 %



14 %



5 %



100 % Ram Powell



18,094





59 %



28 %



13 %



100 % Amberjack



8,148





88 %



10 %



2 %



100 % United States Core Properties Subtotal



118,379





77 %



16 %



7 %



76 %









































Other United States Properties(1)



33,360





65 %



30 %



5 %



78 % Total United States



151,739





74 %



19 %



7 %



76 %





(1) Other United States Properties includes Gulf of Mexico shelf and deepwater.

In accordance with guidelines established by the SEC, the Company's estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2018 were determined to be economically producible under existing economic conditions, which requires the use of the 12-month average price for each commodity, calculated as the unweighted arithmetic average of the price on the first day of each month for the year end December 31, 2018. The West Texas Intermediate spot price and the Henry Hub spot price were utilized as the referenced price and appropriately adjusted for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials. Therefore, the standardized measure and PV-10 of Talos's proved reserves at December 31, 2018, are based on an average crude oil price of $65.56 per barrel and an average natural gas price of $3.10 per MMBtu, prior to being adjusted for quality, transportation, fees, energy content and basis differentials. The average adjusted product prices used in determining standardized measure and PV-10 are $69.42 per barrel of oil, $29.50 per barrel of NGL, and $3.08 per Mcf of gas.

FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Production, Realized Prices and Revenue

Production: Production for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.9 million Boe and was comprised of 3.6 million barrels of oil, 0.3 million barrels of NGLs and 6.2 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas. Oil and NGLs production accounted for 79% of the total production for the fourth quarter of 2018.

During the quarter, Talos evacuated non-essential personnel and shut-in production on certain Gulf of Mexico assets as a result of Hurricane Michael, which negatively impacted production. Talos suffered no damage to its assets. In addition to Hurricane Michael, production was negatively affected by several minor third-party downtime events.

Although a certain level of third party downtime is expected and planned for, these interruptions in production were limited to the fourth quarter and are not expected to have a material impact going forward.

The table below provides additional detail of the Company's oil, natural gas and NGLs production volumes and sales prices per unit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018:



Three months ended

December 31, 2018

Year ended

December 31, 2018

As

Reported

As

Reported

Pro

Forma Production volumes









Oil production volume (MBbl) 3,583

11,771

13,445 NGL production volume (MBbl) 290

1,176

1,336 Natural Gas production volume (MMcf) 6,223

22,771

26,174 Total production volume (MBoe) 4,910

16,742

19,143











Average net daily production volumes









Oil (MBbl/d) 38.9

32.2

36.8 NGL (MBbl/d) 3.2

3.2

3.7 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 67.6

62.4

71.7 Total average net daily (MBoe/d) 53.4

45.9

52.4











Average realized prices (excluding hedges)(1)









Oil ($/Bbl) 63.04

66.42

66.35 NGL ($/Bbl) 29.47

30.50

30.20 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) 3.90

3.23

3.09 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) 52.68

53.24

52.93





(1) Average realized prices are net of certain gathering, transportation and other costs

The table below provides additional detail of the Company's production by major assets for the three months ended December 31, 2018:



Three months ended

December 31, 2018

Production (MBoe/d)

Oil (%)

Liquids (%)











Average net daily production volumes by asset









Green Canyon









Phoenix Complex 16.8

80%

87% Green Canyon 18 1.1

90%

93% Mississippi Canyon









Amberjack 2.2

90%

92% Pompano 10.3

87%

88% Ram Powell 6.8

60%

73% Shelf and Other









Shelf / Other 16.1

59%

65% Total average net daily (MBoe/d) 53.4

73%

79%

Revenue: Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $258.7 million underpinned by a good production profile in the quarter, especially oil production, and a supportive commodity price environment in the first few weeks of the period.

The table below summarizes the revenue by commodity for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 and provides additional relevant information:



Three months ended

December 31, 2018

Year ended

December 31, 2018

As

Reported

As

Reported

Pro

Forma Revenues ($ million)









Oil 225.9

781.8

892.0 NGL 8.6

35.9

40.4 Natural Gas 24.2

73.6

80.8 Total Revenue 258.7

891.3

1,013.2











Average realized prices (excluding hedges)(1)









Oil ($/Bbl) $ 63.04

66.42

66.35 NGL ($/Bbl) $ 29.47

30.50

30.20 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $ 3.90

3.23

3.09 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 52.68

53.24

52.93











Average NYMEX prices









WTI ($/Bbl) $ 58.81

64.77

64.77 Henry Hub ($/MMBtu) $ 3.64

3.09

3.09





(1) Average realized prices are net of certain gathering, transportation and other costs

Expenses

Lease operating expense ("LOE"): Total lease operating expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $49.7 million, inclusive of insurance costs.

LOE for the full year 2018 was $163.3million and, on a pro forma basis, was $177.9 million, also inclusive of insurance costs.

Workover and maintenance expense: For the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $15.3 million. These costs include approximately $7.4 million non-recurring expenses primarily related to structural maintenance, including the HP-1 dry-dock.

Workover and maintenance expense for the full year 2018 on a pro forma basis was $71.5 million.

General and administrative expense ("G&A"): General and administrative expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $24.7 million, which included $0.8 million of non-cash equity based compensation and $4.6 million in transaction and integration costs mainly related to the Stone Combination and the Whistler acquisition.

General and administrative expense for the full year was $85.8 million, which included $32.5 million in transaction related costs.

G&A for the full year 2018 on a pro forma basis, was $70.6 million, which excluded transaction costs related to the Stone Combination; however, it is inclusive of $3.3 million of transaction costs mainly related to the acquisition of Whistler. It is also inclusive of $3.1 million of non-cash equity based compensation. Normalizing these one-time and non-cash items, our pro forma full year G&A was $64.1 million.

Price risk management activities: Price risk management activities for the three months ended December 31, 2018 resulted in a $16.3 million expense related to cash settlement on our derivative contracts.

Other Financial Metrics

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income was $306.3 million or $5.66 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 and net income of $221.5 million or $4.81 per share for the full year 2018. On a pro forma basis, for the full year, net income was $274.6 million or $5.96 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended on December 31, 2018 was $158.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 61%, or $32.33 per Boe. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $502.7 million, with a margin of 56% or $30.03 per Boe. Excluding the effect of hedges, the margins would have been 68% or $35.66 per Boe for the fourth quarter and 69% or $36.67 per Boe for the full year.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 was $585.0 million, with a margin of 58% or $30.56 per Boe. Excluding the effect of hedges, the pro forma margins would have been 69% or $36.66 per Boe for the full year.

Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $142.4 million, inclusive of Plugging & Abandonment costs. For the full year of 2018, capital expenditures were $397.8 million, also inclusive Plugging & Abandonment costs.

The pro forma capital expenditures for 2018 were $452.4 million, inclusive of Plugging & Abandonment costs. Pro forma capital expenditures for the year excludes $29.8 million of accrued, but unpaid change of control costs for the seismic data acquired in connection with the Stone Combination. As part of the negotiation between the parties, these costs will be paid in 2019, 2020 and 2021 in equal installments. It also excludes non-cash equity based compensation and $9.0 million of corporate office renovation costs, which were reimbursed by the property manager, thus resulting in a zero cash impact to Talos.

The table below provides additional detail of the Company's capital expenditures:



Three months ended

December 31, 2018

Year ended

December 31, 2018 ($ million) As

Reported

As

Reported

Pro

Forma U.S. Drilling & Completions 81.2

163.1

181.2 Mexico Appraisal & Exploration 12.8

14.5

14.5 Asset Management 15.7

52.5

54.2 Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A 5.4

47.6

60.5 Total Capital Expenditures 115.1

277.7

310.4 Plug & Abandonment 27.3

112.9

142.0 Total Capital Expenditures & Plug & Abandonment 142.4

390.6

452.4

Financial position: As of December 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $672.5 million in long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs and original issue discount. The balance includes $396.9 million of second lien notes, $265.0 million of borrowings under the bank credit facility and a $10.6 million building loan. In addition to the Company's long-term debt, as of December 31, 2018, Talos had a capital lease obligation with a balance of approximately $93.7 million.

Liquidity position: As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a liquidity position of approximately $460.3 million, which included $320.3 million available under the $600.0 million bank credit facility and approximately $139.9 million of cash. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company's borrowing base was increased by approximately 42% to $850 million; however, Talos elected to maintain the commitments at $600 million.

Leverage and credit metrics: Annualized Adjusted EBITDA for the six month period ended December 31, 2018 was $631.6 million. As of December 31, 2018, the Company's total debt was $766.2 million and net debt was $626.2 million, both including capital lease. Therefore, the Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA ratio of Talos was 1.0x.

DERIVATIVE POSITION

The tables below provide additional detail on the Company's hedge position for the full year 2019, which is inclusive of hedge transactions entered into by March 13, 2019.

Oil Hedges











Weighted Average Price

Swaps Collars Puts Total Swaps Put Strike Call Strike Blend Avg. Period (MBbls) (MBbls) (MBbls) (Bbls/d) ($/Bbl) ($/Bbl) ($/Bbl) ($/Bbl) 01/19-12/19 10,094 - - 27,654 $ 55.54 - - $ 55.54 01/20-12/20 1,367 1,095 - 6,746 $ 57.07 $ 55.00 $ 60.64 $ 56.15

Gas Hedges











Weighted Average Price

Swaps Collars Puts Total Swaps Put Strike Call Strike Blend Avg. Period (MMBtu) (MMBtu) (MMBtu) (MMBtu/d) ($/MMBtu) ($/MMBtu) ($/MMBtu) ($/MMBtu) 01/19-12/19 13,324 3,150 - 45,133 $ 2.90 $ 3.00 $ 3.96 $ 2.92

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Talos will host a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (9:00 am Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call live over the internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-870-4263 (U.S. toll-free), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or 1-412-317-0790 (international). Please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference call through Thursday, March 21, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using access code 10128499.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos is a technically driven independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Our focus in the United States Gulf of Mexico is the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure. The shallow waters off the coast of Mexico provide us high impact exploration opportunities in an emerging basin. The Company's website is located at www.talosenergy.com .

TALOS ENERGY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts)



Year Ended December 31,

2018

2017 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,914

$ 32,191 Restricted cash

1,248



1,242 Accounts receivable









Trade, net

103,025



62,871 Joint interest, net

20,244



13,613 Other

19,686



12,486 Assets from price risk management activities

75,473



1,563 Prepaid assets

38,911



17,931 Inventory

—



840 Income tax receivable

10,701



— Other current assets

7,644



2,148 Total current assets

416,846



144,885 Property and equipment:









Proved properties

3,629,430



2,440,811 Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

108,209



72,002 Other property and equipment

33,191



8,857 Total property and equipment

3,770,830



2,521,670 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(1,719,609)



(1,430,890) Total property and equipment, net

2,051,221



1,090,780 Other long-term assets:









Assets from price risk management activities

—



345 Other well equipment

9,224



2,577 Other assets

2,695



706 Total assets $ 2,479,986

$ 1,239,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 51,019

$ 72,681 Accrued liabilities

188,650



87,973 Accrued royalties

38,520



24,208 Current portion of long-term debt

443



24,977 Current portion of asset retirement obligations

68,965



39,741 Liabilities from price risk management activities

550



49,957 Accrued interest payable

10,200



8,742 Other current liabilities

22,071



15,188 Total current liabilities

380,418



323,467 Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs

654,861



672,581 Asset retirement obligations

313,852



174,992 Liabilities from price risk management activities

—



18,781 Other long-term liabilities

123,359



103,559 Total liabilities

1,472,490



1,293,380 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)









Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

—



— Common stock $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 54,155,768 and 31,244,085 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

542



312 Additional paid-in capital

1,334,090



489,870 Accumulated deficit

(327,136)



(544,269) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

1,007,496



(54,087) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,479,986

$ 1,239,293

TALOS ENERGY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per common share amounts)



Three Months

Ended December 31,

2018

Year Ended

December 31,

2018

Year Ended

December 31,

2017 Revenues:















Oil revenue $ 225,861

$ 781,815

$ 344,781 Natural gas revenue

24,246



73,610



48,886 NGL revenue

8,557



35,863



16,658 Other

—



—



2,503 Total revenue

258,664



891,288



412,828 Operating expenses:















Direct lease operating expense

44,923



145,988



109,180 Insurance

4,283



15,342



10,743 Production taxes

456



1,989



1,460 Total lease operating expense

49,662



163,319



121,383 Workover and maintenance expense

15,258



64,961



32,825 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

84,145



288,719



157,352 Accretion expense

10,930



35,344



19,295 General and administrative expense

24,696



85,816



36,673 Total operating expenses

184,691



638,159



367,528 Operating income (loss)

73,973



253,129



45,300 Interest expense

(23,857)



(90,114)



(80,934) Price risk management activities income (expense)

256,917



60,435



(27,563) Other income

2,175



1,012



329 Net income (loss) before income taxes

309,208



224,462



(62,868) Income tax expense

(2,922)



(2,922)



— Net income (loss) $ 306,286

$ 221,540

$ (62,868)

















Net income (loss) per common share:















Basic $ 5.66

$ 4.81

$ (2.01) Diluted $ 5.66

$ 4.81

$ (2.01) Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

54,156



46,058



31,244 Diluted

54,159



46,061



31,244