Talos Energy Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today published its fifth annual Sustainability Report for the 2023 calendar year. The report highlights Talos's continued commitment to transparency, emissions reduction efforts, and sustainability and governance improvements across its growing exploration and production business in the Gulf of Mexico.

Talos's report was developed with reference to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB"), Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), United Nations' Sustainability Development Goals ("UN SDG") and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") frameworks. The report is available at https://www.talosenergy.com/sustainability.

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Mills commented: "We are extremely proud of our sustainability achievements and believe our focus, innovation, and expertise make a difference in how we responsibly develop offshore energy resources essential to everyday life. We believe the world will continue to need hydrocarbons for the foreseeable future, and our sustainability strategy helps ensure we can meet the world's energy needs safely, reliably, and in an environmentally friendly and profitable way."

2023 Sustainability Highlights(1)

Achieved the lowest Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) rate in Talos's history.

Achieved 48% lower combined Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) than the Gulf of Mexico industry average (2) .

industry average . Achieved ~13% reduction of absolute GHG emissions compared to 2022 baseline (3) .

. Achieved ~56% reduction in Scope 2 emissions intensity compared to 2018 baseline (4) .

. Maintained zero hydrocarbon releases of greater than a one barrel for the fifth consecutive year.

Declassified the Board, beginning in 2025, all Talos Board of Directors to be elected annually to serve one-year terms.

of Directors to be elected annually to serve one-year terms. Achieved a rating of "A" (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.

Received the 2023 Hart Energy ESG Award for small- /mid-size public producer.

Recognized as a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle for 11 consecutive years.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production business in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while maintaining a focus on safe and efficient operations, environmental responsibility and community impact. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

Note:

(1) All data includes EnVen as if owned for full year 2023.

(2) Combined refers to both employees and contractors; Gulf of Mexico average obtained from latest Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement aggregated data of OCS Oil and Gas Industry Activities Report released July 20, 2023.

(3) Absolute GHG emissions include EnVen and QuarterNorth data as if owned full year and baselined to 2022.

(4) Scope 2 reduction noted is historical Talos only assets until 2023. EnVen and QuarterNorth did not calculate Scope 2 emission prior to 2022. 2023 data includes EnVen as if owned a full year.

