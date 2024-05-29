Talos Energy Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Webcast of Fireside Chats

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that representatives of Talos will participate at the following investor conferences and fireside chats.

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference in New York, New York , June 4, 2024 .





, . Bank of America Energy Credit Conference in New York, New York , June 5, 2024 .





, . Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts , June 4-5, 2024 .

Tim Duncan , President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 , at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.





Tim Duncan , President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 , at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time .

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of Talos's website at www.talosenergy.com. A replay will be available after each event for a limited time.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production business in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while maintaining a focus on safe and efficient operations, environmental responsibility, and community impact. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

