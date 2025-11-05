Talos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Talos also updated its operational and financial guidance for the full year 2025.

Third Quarter and Recent Key Highlights

Produced 95.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (70% oil, 76% liquids).

Recorded net cash provided by operating activities of $114.2 million.

Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (1)(2) of $103.4 million.

of $103.4 million. Repurchased approximately 5.0 million shares for $48.1 million; returned over $100 million to shareholders in 2025.

Exceeded $25 million Optimal Performance Plan year-end goal with over $40 million realized in 2025.

Announced discovery at the Daenerys exploration prospect; appraisal well to be drilled in second quarter of 2026.

Improved full-year 2025 guidance reflects higher production, lower operating expenses and lower capital expenditures.

Maintained strong balance sheet with $332.7 million of cash, an undrawn credit facility, a Net Debt to Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) of 0.7x, as of September 30, 2025.

of 0.7x, as of September 30, 2025. Recorded Net Loss (2) of $95.9 million, or $0.55 Net Loss (2) per diluted share which includes $60.2 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges. Recorded Adjusted Net Loss (1)(2) of $33.0 million, or $0.19 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share (1)(2) .

of $95.9 million, or $0.55 Net Loss per diluted share which includes $60.2 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges. Recorded Adjusted Net Loss of $33.0 million, or $0.19 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share . Generated Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) of $301.2 million.

of $301.2 million. Invested $104.6 million of capital expenditures, excluding plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations.

"As we continue to execute our strategy, we are seeing clear, measurable results as evidenced by an outstanding third quarter of production outperformance, capital discipline and expense management," said Paul Goodfellow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Talos. "We have accelerated progress on our Optimal Performance Plan, surpassing our year-end 2025 target of $25 million. To date, the team has realized over $40 million in free cash flow enhancements, giving us excellent momentum toward achieving our $100 million target in 2026."

"Third quarter results continued our track record of consistent operational execution, strong financial results, and returning capital to our shareholders. The Company generated over $100 million of adjusted free cash flow which enabled us to repurchase 5 million shares for approximately $48 million, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders."

"Operationally, we announced a successful exploration discovery at Daenerys and plan to drill an appraisal well in the second quarter of 2026 to further delineate this exciting discovery. In the third quarter, the absence of storm activity, strong base performance from our assets, and solid facility uptime contributed to production results that exceeded expectations."

Footnotes: (1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Operations Updates:

Production Update: During the third quarter, the absence of storm activity, strong base performance across the asset base and facility uptime allowed Talos to exceed production expectations. The Talos-operated Tarantula facility, which processes production from the Katmai field, achieved a sustained output of over 36 Mboe/d through debottlenecking efforts.

Sunspear: In late September, Talos successfully replaced the surface-controlled subsurface safety valve ("SCSSV"). The well is back on line and is currently flowing to the Talos owned Prince facility. Talos holds a 48.0% working interest ("W.I.") in the well, an entity managed by Ridgewood Energy Corporation holds a 47.5% W.I., and Houston Energy, L.P. holds a 4.5% W.I.

Daenerys: In August, Talos announced successful drilling results at the Daenerys exploration prospect located on Walker Ridge blocks 106, 107, 150 and 151. The discovery well was drilled to a total vertical depth of 33,228 feet utilizing the West Vela deepwater drillship and encountered oil pay in multiple high-quality, sub-salt Miocene sands. The well was drilled approximately 12 days ahead of schedule and was delivered approximately $16 million under budget. The discovery well has been temporarily suspended to preserve its future utility. Talos plans to drill an appraisal well in the second quarter of 2026 to further define the discovered resource. The Company is encouraged by the results of the Daenerys discovery well, which confirms the presence of oil and validates Talos's geologic and geophysical models. Talos, as operator, holds a 27% W.I., Shell Offshore Inc. holds a 22.5% W.I., Red Willow holds a 22.5% W.I., Houston Energy, L.P. holds 10%, HEQ II Daenerys, LLC holds 9% W.I., and Cathexis holds a 9% W.I.

Monument: Monument is a large Wilcox oil discovery in Walker Ridge blocks 271, 272, 315, and 316. Talos expects to develop it as a subsea tie-back to the Shenandoah production facility in Walker Ridge with committed firm capacity of 20 MBbl/d. The Company expects the first well to be spud by early first quarter of 2026. First production is expected between 20–30 MBoe/d gross by late 2026. There is an additional drilling location adjacent to the discovery with an estimated 25–35 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") that could extend the resource. Beacon Offshore Energy LLC as operator, holds a 41.7% W.I., Talos holds 29.7% W.I. and Navitas Petroleum LP holds a 28.6% W.I.

Share Repurchase Program:

In the third quarter of 2025, Talos repurchased approximately 5.0 million shares for $48.1 million, representing an average price of $9.66 per share. In 2025, the Company has repurchased 11.1 million shares for $102.7 million that have reduced its outstanding share count by 6%. The remaining share repurchase authorization as of September 30, 2025 is approximately $97 million. Under Talos's capital allocation framework, management expects to allocate up to 50% of annual free cash flow to share repurchases. The timing and amount of any repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program will depend on market conditions, share price, legal requirements, and other factors, and may be made from time to time in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Optimal Performance Plan for Cash Flow Enhancements:

In June 2025, Talos announced the Optimal Performance Plan for Cash Flow Enhancements targeting improvements in capital efficiency, margin enhancement, commercial opportunities, and organizational performance. The Company set a year-end 2025 target of $25 million which was exceeded and achieved ahead of schedule during the third quarter of 2025 by accelerating capital efficiency, operating cost and production optimization opportunities. Talos has realized over $40 million in free cash flow enhancements in 2025, providing the Company excellent momentum toward achieving the $100 million target in 2026.

Impairment:

Talos accounts for its assets under the Full Cost method where the ceiling test impairment is calculated each quarter utilizing 12-month trailing commodity prices. Driven by lower average oil prices, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $60.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 under the "ceiling test" of its full cost pool of oil and gas assets. This non-cash charge will have no impact on cash flows of the Company.

Surety Bond Framework:

The offshore surety bond market has undergone a recent structural shift driven largely by supply-side constraints and tightening market conditions. The lower risk tolerance and reduced market capacity of surety providers is leading to overall reduced bond capacity for offshore operators. In early November, the Company proactively entered into multi-year arrangements with its surety bond providers to limit the amount of collateral the Company will be required to provide on existing surety bonds through 2031. In return for manageable annual collateral commitments and manageable plugging and abandonment spending commitments by the Company, the surety providers have agreed not to require additional collateral under their existing surety agreements above the newly established amounts, draw on letters of credit posted for the sureties' benefit, or cancel any existing surety bonds unless requested by the Company. The Company's collateral commitments are estimated to range between $40 million and $45 million per year through 2031. The first year of collateral commitments will be covered by a letter of credit and subsequent years could be funded by either letters of credit or cash. These estimated collateral commitments are based on the Company's current surety bond exposure and will be reduced as the Company completes decommissioning activity and existing bonds are released. New surety bonds are not subject to these collateral limits. The Company believes this novel approach is advantageous in limiting the Company's collateral commitments on existing bonds while enhancing its future access to the surety bonds in a tightening market.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

($ thousands, except per share and per Boe amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Total revenues $ 450,053

Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (95,905)

Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. per diluted share $ (0.55)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(1) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (32,997)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. per diluted share(1) $ (0.19)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.(1) $ 301,240

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges(1) $ 284,635

Capital Expenditures $ 104,563















(1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Production

Production for the third quarter 2025 was 95.2 MBoe/d (70% oil, 76% liquids).



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Oil (MBbl/d)

66.6

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

137.0

NGL (MBbl/d)

5.8

Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

95.2





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Deepwater

87.0



72 %

78 %

83 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

8.2



50 %

58 %

77 % Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

95.2



70 %

76 %

83 %



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Average realized prices (excluding hedges):



Oil ($/Bbl) $ 65.32

Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $ 3.28

NGL ($/Bbl) $ 16.14

Average realized price ($/Boe) $ 51.39







Average NYMEX prices:



WTI ($/Bbl) $ 65.13

Henry Hub ($/MMBtu) $ 3.07



Lease Operating & General and Administrative Expenses

Total lease operating expenses for the third quarter 2025, including workover, maintenance and insurance costs, were $133.7 million, or $15.27 per Boe.

Adjusted General and Administrative expenses for the third quarter 2025, adjusted to exclude one-time transaction-related costs, and non-cash equity-based compensation, were $36.0 million, or $4.11 per Boe.

($ thousands, except per Boe amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Lease Operating Expenses $ 133,718

Lease Operating Expenses per Boe $ 15.27

Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses(1) $ 35,980

Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses per Boe(1) $ 4.11















(1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the third quarter 2025, excluding plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations, totaled $104.6 million.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

U.S. drilling & completions $ 78,389

Asset management(1)

7,941

Seismic and G&G, land, capitalized G&A and other

18,233

Total Capital Expenditures

104,563

Investment in Mexico

—

Total $ 104,563















(1) Asset management consists of capital expenditures for development-related activities primarily associated with recompletions and improvements to our facilities and infrastructure.

Plugging & Abandonment Expenditures

Capital expenditures for plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations for the third quarter 2025 totaled $52.4 million.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Plugging & Abandonment and Decommissioning Obligations Settled(1) $ 52,428























(1) Settlement of decommissioning obligations as a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

Liquidity and Leverage

At September 30, 2025, Talos had a borrowing base of $700.0 million under its Bank Credit Facility, subject to a total availability of $700.0 million with approximately $43.3 million in outstanding letters of credit. Letters of credit that are outstanding reduce the available revolving credit commitments. Cash was $332.7 million, providing Talos approximately $989.4 million of liquidity at quarter end. On September 30, 2025, Talos had $1,250.0 million in total debt. Net Debt(1) was $917.3 million, Net Debt to Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.(1) was 0.7x.

Footnotes: (1) Please see "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE UPDATES

For the fourth quarter 2025, Talos expects oil production to be approximately 72% of oil-equivalent production.

Talos has revised its full year 2025 operational and financial guidance and expects average daily production to range from 94.0 to 97.0 MBoe/d, consisting of 69% oil and 78% liquids. Full year guidance reflects higher production, lower cash operating expenses and lower capital expenditures.

The following summarizes Talos's full-year 2025 operational and production guidance.





Prior

Updated





FY 2025

FY 2025

($ Millions, unless highlighted):

Low

High

Low

High

Production Oil (MMBbl)

23.0



24.0



23.8



24.5



Natural Gas (Bcf)

45.0



47.0



46.0



48.0



NGL (MMBbl)

2.8



3.0



2.8



3.0



Total Production (MMBoe)

33.3



34.7



34.3



35.5



Avg Daily Production (MBoe/d)

91.0



95.0



94.0



97.0



Avg. Daily Oil Production (MBo/d)

63.0



65.8



65.2



67.1

Cash Expenses Cash Operating Expenses and Workovers(1)(2)(4)(7) $ 555

$ 585

$ 545

$ 575



G&A(2)(3)(7) $ 120

$ 130

$ 120

$ 130

Capex Capital Expenditures(5) $ 490

$ 530

$ 480

$ 520

P&A Expenditures P&A, Decommissioning $ 100

$ 120

$ 100

$ 120

Interest Interest Expense(6) $ 155

$ 165

$ 155

$ 165















(1) Includes Lease Operating Expenses and Maintenance. (2) Includes insurance costs. (3) Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation and transaction and other expenses. (4) Includes reimbursements under production handling agreements. (5) Excludes acquisitions. (6) Includes cash interest expense on debt and finance lease, surety charges and amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts. (7) Due to the forward-looking nature a reconciliation of Cash Operating Expenses and Workovers and G&A to the most directly comparable GAAP measure could not be reconciled without unreasonable efforts.

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of October 31, 2025.



Instrument Type Avg. Daily

Volume

W.A. Swap

W.A. Floor

W.A. Ceiling

Crude – WTI

(Bbls)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

October - December 2025 Fixed Swaps

23,967

$ 71.01

---

---

January - March 2026 Fixed Swaps

15,000

$ 66.03

---

---



Collar

13,000

---

$ 59.62

$ 68.15

April - June 2026 Fixed Swaps

14,000

$ 65.11

---

---



Collar

11,000

---

$ 60.46

$ 68.50

July - September 2026 Fixed Swaps

2,000

$ 65.00

---

---



Collar

13,000

---

$ 59.62

$ 67.92

October - December 2026 Fixed Swaps

2,000

$ 65.00

---

---



Collar

11,000

---

$ 60.46

$ 68.50

Natural Gas – HH NYMEX

(MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

October - December 2025 Fixed Swaps

40,000

$ 3.53

---

---

January - March 2026 Fixed Swaps

40,000

$ 4.13

---

---

April - June 2026 Fixed Swaps

35,000

$ 3.77

---

---

July - September 2026 Fixed Swaps

20,000

$ 3.65

---

---

October - December 2026 Fixed Swaps

20,000

$ 3.65

---

---



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts)



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,691

$ 108,172

Accounts receivable, net

332,576



404,258

Assets from price risk management activities

50,305



33,486

Prepaid assets

93,008



77,487

Other current assets

2,318



35,980

Total current assets

810,898



659,383

Property and equipment:







Proved properties

10,340,150



9,784,832

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

502,756



587,238

Other property and equipment

40,491



35,069

Total property and equipment

10,883,397



10,407,139

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(6,292,072)



(5,191,865)

Total property and equipment, net

4,591,325



5,215,274

Other long-term assets:







Restricted cash

75,718



106,260

Assets from price risk management activities

7,503



253

Equity method investments

111,589



111,269

Other well equipment

65,020



58,306

Notes receivable, net

19,147



17,748

Operating lease assets

9,749



11,294

Other assets

8,511



12,008

Total assets $ 5,699,460

$ 6,191,795

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 80,120

$ 117,055

Accrued liabilities

297,759



326,913

Accrued royalties

69,819



77,672

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

116,388



97,166

Liabilities from price risk management activities

9,270



6,474

Accrued interest payable

20,172



49,084

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,674



3,837

Other current liabilities

39,917



44,854

Total current liabilities

637,119



723,055

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

1,224,947



1,221,399

Asset retirement obligations

1,110,779



1,052,569

Liabilities from price risk management activities

4,669



3,537

Operating lease liabilities

12,881



15,489

Other long-term liabilities

327,429



416,041

Total liabilities

3,317,824



3,432,090

Commitments and contingencies







Equity:







Talos Energy Inc. stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 188,514,570 and 187,434,908 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

1,885



1,874

Additional paid-in capital

3,290,089



3,274,626

Accumulated deficit

(715,820)



(424,110)

Treasury stock, at cost; 18,525,798 and 7,417,385 shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(195,688)



(92,685)

Total Talos Energy Inc. stockholders' equity

2,380,466



2,759,705

Noncontrolling interest

1,170



—

Total equity

2,381,636



2,759,705

Total liabilities and equity $ 5,699,460

$ 6,191,795



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues:















Oil $ 400,210

$ 467,605

$ 1,214,128

$ 1,368,234

Natural gas

41,306



25,930



133,456



75,688

NGL

8,537



15,751



40,249



44,461

Total revenues

450,053



509,286



1,387,833



1,488,383

Operating expenses:















Lease operating expense

133,718



163,347



398,494



455,835

Production taxes

87



224



331



1,244

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

262,637



274,249



813,059



749,004

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

60,209



—



284,090



—

Accretion expense

30,764



29,418



93,704



87,053

General and administrative expense

41,547



41,866



115,592



159,954

Other operating (income) expense

7,272



(23,363)



(1,115)



(110,467)

Total operating expenses

536,234



485,741



1,704,155



1,342,623

Operating income (expense)

(86,181)



23,545



(316,322)



145,760

Interest expense

(40,847)



(46,275)



(122,585)



(146,102)

Price risk management activities income (expense)

4,226



126,291



75,228



41,531

Equity method investment income (expense)

639



(544)



(37)



(9,054)

Other income (expense)

2,051



3,267



11,282



(48,465)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(120,112)



106,284



(352,434)



(16,330)

Income tax benefit (expense)

24,204



(18,111)



60,721



4,445

Net income (loss) $ (95,908)

$ 88,173

$ (291,713)

$ (11,885)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3)



—



(3)



—

Net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (95,905)

$ 88,173

$ (291,710)

$ (11,885)



















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic $ (0.55)

$ 0.49

$ (1.65)

$ (0.07)

Diluted $ (0.55)

$ 0.49

$ (1.65)

$ (0.07)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

173,291



180,204



176,938



174,108

Diluted

173,291



180,561



176,938



174,108



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ (291,713)

$ (11,885)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

906,763



836,057

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

284,090



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

6,595



6,930

Equity-based compensation expense

13,499



8,859

Price risk management activities (income) expense

(75,228)



(41,531)

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments

55,087



(14,941)

Equity method investment (income) expense

37



9,054

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

—



60,256

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(90,078)



(86,074)

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

210



(10,069)

Loss (gain) on sale of business

—



(100,482)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

71,726



24,183

Other current assets

7,878



(34,649)

Accounts payable

(27,467)



12,624

Other current liabilities

(67,146)



(41,246)

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

(60,207)



(3,830)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

734,046



613,256

Cash flows from investing activities:







Exploration, development and other capital expenditures

(361,637)



(355,197)

Cash acquired in excess of payments for acquisitions

1,690



—

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(43,939)



(936,214)

Proceeds from (cash paid for) sale of property and equipment, net

1,195



1,017

Contributions to equity method investees

(1,996)



(19,627)

Proceeds from sales of businesses

—



141,997

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(404,687)



(1,168,024)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock

—



387,717

Issuance of senior notes

—



1,250,000

Redemption of senior notes

—



(897,116)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility

—



820,000

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility

—



(895,000)

Deferred financing costs

—



(29,886)

Other deferred payments

(12,969)



(1,791)

Payments of finance lease

(14,544)



(13,238)

Purchase of treasury stock

(103,003)



(45,181)

Employee stock awards tax withholdings

(3,519)



(5,791)

Distribution to noncontrolling interest

(1,347)



—

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(135,382)



569,714











Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

193,977



14,946

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Balance, beginning of period

214,432



135,999

Balance, end of period $ 408,409

$ 150,945











Supplemental non-cash transactions:







Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 70,337

$ 110,201

Supplemental cash flow information:







Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 117,832

$ 127,367



SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses

We believe the presentation of Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

General and Administrative Expenses. General and Administrative Expenses generally consist of costs incurred for overhead, including payroll and benefits for our corporate staff, costs of maintaining our headquarters, costs of managing our production operations, bad debt expense, equity-based compensation expense, audit and other fees for professional services and legal compliance.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Reconciliation of General & Administrative Expenses to Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses:



Total General and administrative expense $ 41,547

Transaction expenses

(612)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

(4,955)

Adjusted General & Administrative Expenses $ 35,980



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

"EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA attribtuable to Talos Energy Inc." provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attribtuable to Talos Energy Inc. have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attribtuable to Talos Energy Inc., operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation, depletion and amortization; and accretion expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash impairment of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and other (income) expenses, decommissioning obligations, the net change in fair value of derivatives (mark-to-market effect, net of cash settlements and premiums related to these derivatives), (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. Adjusted EBITDA, less adjustments for noncontrolling interest.

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges. We have historically provided as a supplement to—rather than in lieu of—Adjusted EBITDA including hedges, provides useful information regarding our results of operations and profitability by illustrating the operating results of our oil and natural gas properties without the benefit or detriment, as applicable, of our financial oil and natural gas hedges. By excluding our oil and natural gas hedges, we are able to convey actual operating results using realized market prices during the period, thereby providing analysts and investors with additional information they can use to evaluate the impacts of our hedging strategies over time.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of Net Income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc., Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

($ thousands) September

30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31,

2024

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:















Net Income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (95,905)

$ (185,937)

$ (9,868)

$ (64,508)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3)



—



—



—

Net income (loss)

(95,908)



(185,937)



(9,868)



(64,508)

Interest expense

40,847



40,811



40,927



41,536

Income tax expense (benefit)

(24,204)



(36,426)



(91)



9,448

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

262,637



269,706



280,716



274,554

Accretion expense

30,764



32,046



30,894



30,551

EBITDA

214,136



120,200



342,578



291,581

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

60,209



223,881



—



—

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

9,253



(773)



(4,579)



1,193

Decommissioning obligations(2)

316



76



(157)



797

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(3)

(4,226)



(86,855)



15,853



42,989

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments(3)

16,605



33,315



5,167



19,651

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,955



4,403



4,141



5,603

Adjusted EBITDA

301,248



294,247



363,003



361,814

Less: adjustment for noncontrolling interest

8



—



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

301,240



294,247



363,003



361,814

Add: Net cash (received) paid on settled derivative instruments(3)

(16,605)



(33,315)



(5,167)



(19,651)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges $ 284,635

$ 260,932

$ 357,836

$ 342,163

Production:















Boe(4)

8,757



8,494



9,080



9,081

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges margin:















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. per Boe(4) $ 34.40

$ 34.64

$ 39.98

$ 39.84

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. excluding hedges per Boe(1)(4) $ 32.50

$ 30.72

$ 39.41

$ 37.68













(1) Other income (expense) includes miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, it includes the derecognition of $8.9 million related to a deferred payment that was deemed uncollectible. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency and are included in "Other operating (income) expense" on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (4) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

"Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc." before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc., operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.

Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.

Talos did not pay any cash income taxes in the period, therefore cash income taxes have no impact to the reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. before changes in working capital number.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital):



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ 301,240

Capital expenditures

(104,563)

Plugging & abandonment

(51,829)

Decommissioning obligations settled

(599)

Investment in Mexico

—

Interest expense

(40,847)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital)

103,402



($ thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital):



Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 114,168

(Increase) decrease in operating assets and liabilities

111,526

Capital expenditures(2)

(104,563)

Decommissioning obligations settled

(599)

Investment in Mexico

—

Transaction and other (income) expenses(3)

9,253

Decommissioning obligations(4)

316

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

(2,900)

Income tax benefit

(24,204)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interest

(8)

Other adjustments

413

Adjusted Free Cash Flow attributable to Talos Energy Inc. (before changes in working capital)

103,402















(1) Includes settlement of asset retirement obligations. (2) Includes accruals and excludes acquisitions. (3) Other income (expense) includes other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. (4) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc." and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc., operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. plus impairment of oil and natural gas properties, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments, income tax expense (benefit) and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. divided by the number of common shares.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

($ thousands, except per share amounts)



Basic per Share

Diluted per Share

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:











Net Income (loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (95,905)

$ (0.55)

$ (0.55)

Impairment of oil and natural gas properties

60,209

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

9,253

$ 0.05

$ 0.05

Decommissioning obligations(2)

316

$ 0.00

$ 0.00

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(3)

(4,226)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.02)

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments(3)

16,605

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

Non-cash income tax benefit

(24,204)

$ (0.14)

$ (0.14)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

4,955

$ 0.03

$ 0.03

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(4) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ (32,997)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.19)















Weighted average common shares outstanding at September 30, 2025:











Basic

173,291









Diluted

173,291























(1) Other income (expense) includes other miscellaneous income and expenses that the Company does not view as a meaningful indicator of its operating performance. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) attributable to Talos Energy Inc. on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (4) The per share impacts reflected in this table were calculated independently and may not sum to total adjusted basic and diluted EPS due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies.

Net Debt. Total Debt principal minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.

($ thousands) September 30, 2025

Reconciliation of Net Debt:



9.000% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes $ 625,000

9.375% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes

625,000

Bank Credit Facility – matures March 2027

—

Total Debt

1,250,000

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(332,691)

Net Debt $ 917,309







Calculation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:



Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. for three months period ended December 31, 2024 $ 361,814

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. for three months period ended March 31, 2025

363,003

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. for three months period ended June 30, 2025

294,247

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. for three months period ended September 30, 2025

301,240

LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. $ 1,320,304







Reconciliation of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.:



Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc.(1) 0.7x

















(1) Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. figure excludes the payments of Finance Lease. Had the Finance Lease been included, Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Talos Energy Inc. would have been 0.8x.

SOURCE Talos Energy