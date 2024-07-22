Talos Energy Announces Share Repurchase Program Updates and Ongoing Debt Paydown

HOUSTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced that Talos made updates to its share repurchase program and ongoing debt paydown, including:

Repurchased approximately $43 million , or 3.8 million shares, of common stock at an average price of $11.26 per share during the second quarter 2024. Talos's Board of Directors also recently authorized an additional $150 million for Talos's existing common stock repurchase program.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan stated, "Since closing the QuarterNorth acquisition in March 2024, we have repaid $325 million of debt. This paydown is a positive step toward our goal of using our free cash flow to reduce debt and targeting a long-term leverage ratio below 1.0x while maintaining a clear focus on executing our strategy. We repurchased 3.8 million of our shares in the second quarter because we are confident in our business and committed to opportunistically allocating capital to maximize shareholder value. In order to continue doing so, we increased the share repurchase authorization to maintain flexibility going forward."

Under the program, Talos management has the authority to repurchase common stock opportunistically in the open market from time to time, in privately negotiated transactions, or by such other means as will comply with applicable state and federal securities laws. The timing of any repurchases under the share repurchase program will depend on market conditions, contractual limitations, and other considerations. The program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, and does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or number of shares.

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven, innovative, independent energy company focused on maximizing long-term value through its Upstream Exploration & Production business in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. We leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise to acquire, explore, and produce assets in key geological trends while maintaining a focus on safe and efficient operations, environmental responsibility, and community impact. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

