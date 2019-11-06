Talos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial And Operational Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos," or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2019 and provided an operations update.

Key third quarter highlights include:

Production of 52.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d"), or 4.8 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe") in total, of which 73% was oil and 80% was liquids. As previously disclosed, third quarter production was impacted by Hurricane Barry, resulting in the deferral of approximately 4.0 MBoe/d.

Revenue (1) of $228.9 million and average realized prices of $59.54 /Bbl of oil and $2.12 /Mcf of natural gas, net of deductions. 93% of operating revenues were derived from oil production and reflect a significant realized price premium, which is net of transport and quality deductions, of $3.09 /Bbl above the average WTI benchmark price of $56.45 /Bbl during the same period.

, liquidity position of . Net Debt to Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA was 1.1x. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company had a successful discovery in offshore Mexico Block 31, executed two separate exploration transactions with BP and ExxonMobil, respectively, and drilled and completed its Grand Isle 82 A-22 exploration well, which achieved first production in October 2019 .

. The Company was added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index on November 1, 2019 . Talos was included in the Index as one of just 19 exploration and production companies and was the sixth largest by market capitalization amongst the Energy Sector designated companies. Talos was also included in the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sub-Industry Index.

(1) Includes $1.0 million of federal royalty refund.

President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "I am proud of our team for achieving another positive earnings quarter, bolstered by another period of generating significant free cash flow in our U.S. Gulf of Mexico business. Our focus on investing in opportunities around core infrastructure that we own or operate continues to allow us to achieve top quartile net back margins, which are enhanced by better than expected results of our cost control initiatives throughout 2019. We also continue to balance those investments with high impact exploration projects, including more success in offshore Mexico.

As we begin to focus on our 2020 drilling campaign, success in our Bulleit project and acceleration of first oil at Orlov provide a strong foundation, with additional potential upside from our exploration activities related to our recent Puma West and Hershey transactions. Among other activities, we plan to execute a platform rig contract for a near-field drilling program around assets we acquired in the past year and we look forward to progressing our offshore Mexico discoveries closer to final investment decisions.

We believe our strategy of combining low entry cost M&A with field development upside and high impact exploration, while also maintaining a prudent financial and conservative leverage profiles and strong free cash flow generation, allows us to grow equity value while maintaining a strong balance sheet. We are excited about the direction of the Company moving forward."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Drilling and Exploration Activities – U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Puma West Prospect: Talos entered an agreement with BP to drill the Puma West prospect located on Green Canyon Block 821. BP is the operator of the prospect holding a 50% working interest, Talos retained a 25% working interest, and Chevron now also has a 25% working interest. The Puma West well is being drilled by the Seadrill West Auriga ultra-deepwater drillship and was spud in October, targeting Miocene sands similar to those seen in the Mad Dog development located less than 15 miles away.

Talos acquired a 100% working interest and operatorship of Green Canyon Blocks 326, 327, 370 and 371, constituting approximately 23,000 gross acres. The Hershey prospect is targeting a potential large sub-salt Miocene accumulation with potential oil-weighted, gross unrisked resources of 100 – 300 MMBoe. Consideration for the transaction is 100% contingent-based and the agreement contains no well commitment. Talos expects to initiate a process to sell-down a portion of its working interest in the project in the fourth quarter of 2019. 2020 Rig Contracts: In advance of the Company's 2020 drilling and completions program, Talos is finalizing contractual terms with two drilling contractors following a competitive bidding process. One contractor is expected to provide a deepwater drillship to be used for the Company's deepwater exploration and exploitation activities. The second contractor is expected to provide a platform rig to be used for near-field drilling opportunities in assets that were acquired over the last 18 months, starting with our Green Canyon 18 asset in the first quarter of 2020, with the option of subsequently moving to our Pompano and Amberjack assets in our Mississippi Canyon core area in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Drilling and Exploration Activities – Mexico

Block 7: Following the successful completion of the Zama appraisal program, Talos is working with Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. to complete a formal resource report by year end 2019. The Company reiterates its previously stated resource guidance in the upper half of its pre-appraisal estimated range of 400 – 800 MMBoe gross recoverable resources. Talos has initiated early FEED work to allow for the earliest possible initial production date and is utilizing all of the appraisal data to create an optimal development plan for the field. Zama unitization discussions with Petróleos Mexicanos ("Pemex") are ongoing. As previously announced in September 2019 , the Company was also recently granted a two-year contract term extension as well as regulatory approvals to allow for exploration activities on additional retained acreage in Block 7, which is separate and incremental to the Zama asset.

The Xaxamani discovery is located approximately one mile from shore in less than 100 feet of water. Talos holds a 25% working interest in Block 31. Since 2017, Talos has now drilled or participated in eight wells in offshore Mexico , including five exploration wells, resulting in two material oil discoveries.

Derivatives Activities

Derivatives Update: The following table reflects the contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under its derivative contracts as of September 30, 2019 . During the third quarter of 2019, Talos hedged additional fourth quarter 2019 and fiscal year 2020 oil production of 1,967,500 Bbls and natural gas production of 2,750,000 MMBtu. The weighted average prices the Company will receive under these West Texas Intermediate and Henry Hub swap contracts are $55.40 per Bbl and $2.45 per MMBtu, respectively.

Production Period

Instrument Type

Average Daily Volumes



Weighted Average Swap Price



Weighted Average Put Price



Weighted Average Call Price

Crude Oil – WTI:





(Bbls)



(per Bbl)



(per Bbl)



(per Bbl)

Oct 2019 - Dec 2019

Swap



29,468



$ 56.04



$ —



$ —

Jan 2020 - Dec 2020

Swap



13,492



$ 56.13



$ —



$ —

Jan 2020 - Dec 2020

Costless collars



7,481



$ —



$ 55.00



$ 64.23

Natural Gas – Henry Hub NYMEX:





(MMBtu)



(per MMBtu)



(per MMBtu)



(per MMBtu)

Oct 2019 - Dec 2019

Swap



37,475



$ 2.92



$ —



$ —

Jan 2020 - Dec 2020

Swap



16,216



$ 2.78



$ —



$ —



THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

Period results ($ million):





Revenues(1) $ 228.9

Net Income $ 73.3

Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.35

Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 44.3

Adjusted Earnings per share – diluted(2) $ 0.81

Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 157.8

Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges(2) $ 152.4

Capital Expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment) $ 115.8

Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2):





Adjusted EBITDA (% of Revenue – Operations)

69 % Adjusted EBITDA per Boe $ 32.57

Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges (% of Revenue – Operations)

67 % Adjusted EBITDA excl. hedges per Boe $ 31.47



Production, Realized Prices and Revenue

Production for the third quarter of 2019 was 4.8 MMBoe, with oil production accounting for 73% of the total. Oil price realizations, net of certain gathering, transportation, quality differentials and other costs, were $59.54 per barrel, representing an average for the quarter of $3.09 per barrel above the average WTI price over the same period. As previously disclosed, third quarter production was impacted by Hurricane Barry, which prompted the shut-in of approximately 85% of the Company's production for approximately one week on average, and resulted in the production deferral of approximately 4.0 MBoe/d.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Production volumes



Oil production volume (MBbls)

3,559 NGL production volume (MBbls)

299 Natural Gas production volume (MMcf)

5,909 Total production volume (MBoe)

4,843





Average net daily production volumes



Oil (MBbl/d)

38.7 NGL (MBbl/d)

3.2 Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

64.2 Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

52.6





Average realized prices (excluding hedges)(3)



Oil ($/Bbl) $59.54 NGL ($/Bbl) $11.32 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) $2.12 Average Realized Price ($/Boe) $47.04





Average NYMEX prices



WTI ($/Bbl) $ 56.45 Henry Hub ($/MMBtu) $ 2.23





Revenues ($ million)



Oil $ 211.9 NGL

3.4 Natural Gas

12.6 Revenue – Operations

227.9 Other revenue

1.0 Total revenue $ 228.9



Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Production



% Oil



% Liquids



% Operated

Average net daily production volumes by asset (MBoe/d)





























Green Canyon





























Phoenix Complex

18.7





81 %



87 %



100 % Green Canyon 18

1.0





89 %



91 %



100 % Green Canyon Area

19.7





81 %



87 %



100 %































Mississippi Canyon





























Amberjack

2.1





90 %



92 %



99 % Pompano

10.9





83 %



89 %



100 % Ram Powell

4.9





61 %



74 %



100 % Gunflint

1.1





79 %



84 %



0 % Mississippi Canyon Area

19.0





77 %



84 %



94 %































Shelf and Other Deepwater





























Shelf

12.6





55 %



61 %



88 % Other deepwater

1.3





73 %



77 %



73 % Shelf and Other Deepwater Area

13.9





61 %



67 %



87 %































Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

52.6





73 %



80 %



94 %

Expenses

Total lease operating expenses ("LOE") for the third quarter of 2019 were $47.6 million, inclusive of insurance costs, or $9.83/Boe. LOE/Boe for the quarter was negatively impacted by reduced production volumes as a result of the production shut-in related to Hurricane Barry. Workover and maintenance expense for the quarter was $14.2 million, or $2.93/Boe. Workover and maintenance expense was also negatively impacted by Hurricane Barry with approximately $2.0 million of incremental, one-time expenses. General and administrative expenses ("G&A") for the quarter were $15.4 million (excluding $1.9 million of stock-based compensation), or $3.18/Boe. Total G&A expenses continues to be lower than expected due to continuous focus on cost control; however, G&A/Boe for the quarter was negatively impacted by the deferred production volumes associated with Hurricane Barry.



Three Months Ended

September 30,



Per Boe Lease Operating Expenses $ 47.6



$ 9.83 Workover and Maintenance Expenses $ 14.2



$ 2.93 General & Administrative Expenses (excluding non-cash items)(5) $ 15.4



$ 3.18

Other Financial Metrics

Capital Expenditures & Asset Management Activities

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were $115.8 million, inclusive of plugging & abandonment costs. Asset management workover and recompletion activities accounted for incremental production of 2.7 MBoe/d gross, 1.5 MBoe/d, net to Talos in the third quarter. The combined net production conversion cost was $3,422 per Boe/d.



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Capital Expenditures



U.S. Drilling & Completions $ 52.6 Mexico Appraisal & Exploration

12.6 Asset Management

14.0 Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A

14.5 Total Capital Expenditures $ 93.6 Plugging & Abandonment

22.2 Total Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment $ 115.8

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had approximately $795.3 million in total debt, inclusive of the HP-I finance lease, and a liquidity position of $612.1 million, including $521.4 million available under the Bank Credit Facility and approximately $90.7 million of cash. LTM Adjusted EBITDA(2) for the twelve month period ended September 30, 2019 was $617.2 million. Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA(2) ratio was 1.1x.

2019 GUIDANCE UPDATES

Updates and adjustments to the Company's 2019 full year financial guidance are listed in the table below.

2019 Guidance ($ millions)

Production (MBoe/d) 53 – 56 Full Year 2019 production is expected near the low end of the previously guided range, driven mainly by already disclosed impacts from Hurricane Barry, Boris 3 production and Pompano shut-in in the first quarter of 2019

Lease Operating Expenses(4) $195 – $205 Expected near lower end of range

Workover & Maintenance Expenses $60 – $65 Expected near higher end of range

General & Administrative Expenses(4)(5) $60 – $65 Expected near lower end of range

Capital Expenditures(6) $540 – $550 Updated range, primarily driven by: 1) $20 – $25 million: Puma West well cost 2) $15 – $20 million: Success-driven capital expenditures as a result of the expected full realization of development spending for Bulleit, Orlov and Ewing Bank 306 3) $30 – $35 million: Timing shifts mainly related to acceleration of non-operated projects, including pull-forward of Orlov first oil













Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts)





September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 90,682



$ 139,914

Restricted cash



—





1,248

Accounts receivable















Trade, net



108,354





103,025

Joint interest, net



17,562





20,244

Other



31,768





19,686

Assets from price risk management activities



43,058





75,473

Prepaid assets



39,378





38,911

Income tax receivable



—





10,701

Other current assets



1,952





7,644

Total current assets



332,754





416,846

Property and equipment:















Proved properties



4,012,100





3,629,430

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization



178,174





108,209

Other property and equipment



28,690





33,191

Total property and equipment



4,218,964





3,770,830

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization



(1,967,610)





(1,719,609)

Total property and equipment, net



2,251,354





2,051,221

Other long-term assets:















Assets from price risk management activities



7,820





—

Other well equipment inventory



9,251





9,224

Operating lease assets



8,082





—

Other assets



2,624





2,695

Total assets

$ 2,611,885



$ 2,479,986

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 95,737



$ 51,019

Accrued liabilities



169,152





188,650

Accrued royalties



37,763





38,520

Current portion of long-term debt



—





443

Current portion of asset retirement obligations



63,404





68,965

Liabilities from price risk management activities



3,832





550

Accrued interest payable



21,058





10,200

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,416





—

Other current liabilities



18,993





22,071

Total current liabilities



411,355





380,418

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs



697,192





654,861

Asset retirement obligations



321,808





313,852

Liabilities from price risk management activities



750





—

Operating lease liabilities



17,249





—

Other long-term liabilities



88,707





123,359

Total liabilities



1,537,061





1,472,490

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)















Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



—





—

Common stock $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 54,196,145 and 54,155,768 shares

issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively



542





542

Additional paid-in capital



1,342,993





1,334,090

Accumulated deficit



(268,711)





(327,136)

Total stockholders' equity



1,074,824





1,007,496

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,611,885



$ 2,479,986



Talos Energy Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per common share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues and other:































Oil revenue

$ 211,899



$ 248,100



$ 624,486



$ 555,954

Natural gas revenue



12,545





20,193





41,738





49,364

NGL revenue



3,384





14,575





15,095





27,306

Other



1,029





—





13,061





—

Total revenue



228,857





282,868





694,380





632,624

Operating expenses:































Direct lease operating expense



43,439





42,090





122,243





101,065

Insurance



4,167





4,125





12,462





11,059

Production taxes



(21)





578





1,067





1,533

Total lease operating expense



47,585





46,793





135,772





113,657

Workover and maintenance expense



14,210





25,084





49,525





49,703

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



88,125





87,808





248,518





204,574

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties



1,417





—





13,778





—

Accretion expense



7,316





10,162





26,868





24,414

General and administrative expense



17,321





21,660





53,795





61,120

Total operating expenses



175,974





191,507





528,256





453,468

Operating income



52,883





91,361





166,124





179,156

Interest expense



(23,123)





(24,837)





(73,273)





(66,257)

Price risk management activities income (expense)



43,760





(53,330)





(35,829)





(196,482)

Other income (expense)



567





(85)





1,831





(1,163)

Income (loss) before income taxes



74,087





13,109





58,853





(84,746)

Income tax benefit



(790)





—





(428)





—

Net income (loss)

$ 73,297



$ 13,109



$ 58,425



$ (84,746)



































Net income (loss) per common share:































Basic

$ 1.35



$ 0.24



$ 1.08



$ (1.96)

Diluted

$ 1.35



$ 0.24



$ 1.07



$ (1.96)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



54,200





54,156





54,178





43,329

Diluted



54,430





54,164





54,364





43,329

