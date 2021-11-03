Talos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nov 03, 2021, 17:00 ET
HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2021.
Key Highlights:
- Production of 56.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") net (69% oil, 78% liquids), inclusive of Hurricane Ida production deferrals of 10.0 – 11.0 MBoe/d net
- Talos was named the winning bidder and operator of the Texas General Land Office's ("GLO") Jefferson County carbon storage site, the only major offshore carbon capture and storage ("CCS") site in the United States
- Net Loss of $16.7 million, inclusive of $81.5 million in commodity hedging losses, or $0.20 Net Loss per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Loss (1) of $3.2 million, inclusive of $71.6 million of realized hedging losses, or $0.04 Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $131.4 million, or approximately $25 per Boe; Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges of $203.1 million, or approximately $39 per Boe
- Capital expenditures of $86.2 million
- Free Cash Flow(1) (before changes in working capital) of $12.8 million
President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan commented: "Following two consecutive quarters of record production, we were anticipating a very robust third quarter, including the benefit of several new wells coming online, prior to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Despite those production deferrals, primarily caused by complications affecting downstream, third-party service providers, we still generated meaningful Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the quarter, validating the operational and financial resiliency of our asset base and the success of our 2021 capital program thus far. Entering the fourth quarter with production largely restored, we still expect to meet our original free cash flow generation goals for the year, with production, expenses and capital expenditures remaining within our guidance, and look forward to entering 2022 on strong footing across our business.
During the third quarter we also made meaningful progress in our carbon capture and storage business, in which we are leveraging our Gulf Coast and shallow water expertise to become a leader in a quickly growing and important sector. We were awarded and will be the operator of what is expected to be the first-ever dedicated offshore sequestration site in the U.S., located just off the coast of Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, providing an avenue for the major industrial region to permanently sequester CO2 emissions. In our regional partnership with Storegga Geotechnologies we are working to assemble a portfolio of opportunities and look forward to providing market updates in the coming months. Most recently, we announced an alliance with TechnipFMC, one of the leading engineering and technology firms in our industry, which we believe further demonstrates the interest level and pace of commercial development in this quickly evolving space."
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE
Carbon Capture: In August, Talos, along with partner Carbonvert, Inc. ("Carbonvert"), was selected as the winning bidder for the GLO's Jefferson County carbon storage site. The successful bid makes Talos the operator of what is expected to be the first and only large-scale offshore carbon storage location in the United States, comprising over 40,000 acres in close proximity to the Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas industrial corridor. Subsequently, on October 18, 2021, Talos announced a strategic alliance with TechnipFMC related to full project lifecycle engineering and design, leveraging TechnipFMC's extended history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control. The alliance builds on Talos's partnerships with Storegga Geotechnologies and Carbonvert to further advance the Company's leadership in Gulf Coast CCS project opportunities.
Pompano Rig Program: Talos recently commenced its platform rig program from the Company's Pompano facility. The Company expects to bring online 1.5 – 2.0 MBoe/d of low-risk recompletion and asset management projects in the fourth quarter of 2021, executing rapid turnaround production additions and capitalizing on favorable commodity price trends. The platform rig will remain at the Pompano facility into 2022 when the Company expects to execute development and exploitation step-out projects as part of the 2022 capital program.
Hurricane Ida: Talos experienced significant deferred production of 10.0 – 11.0 MBoe/d net for the third quarter of 2021 (compared to the Company's projections for the quarter pre-hurricane) driven by facilities shut-ins, and to a greater extent, complications affecting third-party downstream service providers such as refiners, crude oil terminals and pipelines. The Company's assets did not experience significant damage and the majority have been returned to normal operations, producing an average of approximately 66.5 MBoe/d net in the last week of September of 2021. Talos continues to expect annual production near the lower end of the previously guided annual range, and expects production for the fourth quarter of 2021 of 64.0 – 66.0 MBoe/d net. All other previously guided line items (including operating expenses, G&A and capital expenditures) remain within the existing range of guidance. Additionally, the Company still expects to generate meaningful free cash flow for the full year 2021.
Zama: Following the Company's previously-announced submission of formal Notices of Dispute to the Government of Mexico related to, among other items, operatorship of the Zama field, Talos continues to pursue a resolution with all stakeholders and continues to review all legal and commercial options.
THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Key Financial Highlights:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Period results ($ million):
|
Total Revenues and other
|
$
|
290.9
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(16.7)
|
Net Loss per diluted share
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
Adjusted Net Loss(1)
|
$
|
(3.2)
|
Adjusted Net Loss per diluted share(1)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
$
|
131.4
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges(1)
|
$
|
203.1
|
Capital expenditures (including Plug & Abandonment)
|
$
|
86.2
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1):
|
Adjusted EBITDA per Boe
|
$
|
25.27
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges per Boe
|
$
|
39.05
Production
Production for the quarter was 56.5 MBoe/d net, inclusive of Hurricane Ida production deferrals of 10.0 – 11.0 MBoe/d net.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Average net daily production volumes
|
Oil (MBbl/d)
|
39.2
|
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
|
75.8
|
NGL (MBbl/d)
|
4.7
|
Total average net daily (MBoe/d)
|
56.5
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Production
|
% Oil
|
% Liquids
|
% Operated
|
Average net daily production volumes by Core Area (MBoe/d)
|
Green Canyon area
|
20.8
|
81
|
%
|
88
|
%
|
98
|
%
|
Mississippi Canyon area
|
21.2
|
78
|
%
|
87
|
%
|
58
|
%
|
Shelf and Gulf Coast
|
14.5
|
40
|
%
|
50
|
%
|
52
|
%
|
Total average net daily (MBoe/d)
|
56.5
|
69
|
%
|
78
|
%
|
72
|
%
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures for the quarter, including plugging and abandonment activities, totaled $86.2 million.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Capital Expenditures
|
U.S. Drilling & Completions
|
$
|
18.8
|
Mexico Appraisal & Exploration
|
0.1
|
Asset Management
|
32.4
|
Seismic and G&G / Land / Capitalized G&A
|
13.2
|
Total Capital Expenditures
|
64.5
|
Plugging & Abandonment
|
21.7
|
Total Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment
|
$
|
86.2
Liquidity and Leverage
At quarter-end the Company had approximately $375.8 million of liquidity, with $330.0 million undrawn on its credit facility and approximately $59.4 million in cash, less approximately $13.6 million in outstanding letters of credit.
On September 30, 2021, Talos had $1,102.2 million in total debt, inclusive of $46.1 million related to the HP-I finance lease. Net Debt was $1,042.7 million(1). Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, was 2.0x(1).
|
Footnotes:
|
(1)
|
Adjusted Net Loss, Adjusted Loss per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding hedges, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
HEDGES
The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of November 3, 2021 and includes contracts entered into after September 30, 2021:
|
Instrument
|
Avg. Daily
|
Weighted
|
Weighted
|
Weighted
|
Crude - WTI
|
(Bbls)
|
(Per Bbl)
|
(Per Bbl)
|
(Per Bbl)
|
October - December 2021
|
Swaps
|
27,989
|
$50.23
|
---
|
---
|
October - December 2021
|
Collars
|
1,000
|
---
|
$30.00
|
$40.00
|
January - March 2022
|
Swaps
|
26,600
|
$48.42
|
---
|
---
|
April - June 2022
|
Swaps
|
25,000
|
$50.54
|
---
|
---
|
July - September 2022
|
Swaps
|
18,000
|
$52.20
|
---
|
---
|
October - December 2022
|
Swaps
|
17,326
|
$53.89
|
---
|
---
|
January - March 2023
|
Swaps
|
10,000
|
$59.94
|
---
|
---
|
April - June 2023
|
Swaps
|
10,000
|
$61.46
|
---
|
---
|
Crude - LLS
|
October - December 2021
|
Swaps
|
3,000
|
$38.83
|
---
|
---
|
Natural Gas - HH NYMEX
|
(MMBtu)
|
(Per MMBtu)
|
(Per MMBtu)
|
(Per MMBtu)
|
October - December 2021
|
Swaps
|
54,630
|
$2.58
|
---
|
---
|
October - December 2021
|
Collars
|
5,000
|
---
|
$2.50
|
$3.10
|
January - March 2022
|
Swaps
|
56,000
|
$2.81
|
---
|
---
|
April - June 2022
|
Swaps
|
43,000
|
$2.61
|
---
|
---
|
July - September 2022
|
Swaps
|
31,000
|
$2.63
|
---
|
---
|
October - December 2022
|
Swaps
|
34,000
|
$2.72
|
---
|
---
|
January - March 2023
|
Swaps
|
17,000
|
$3.36
|
---
|
---
|
April - June 2023
|
Swaps
|
19,000
|
$2.99
|
---
|
---
|
Talos Energy Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
59,427
|
$
|
34,233
|
Accounts receivable:
|
Trade, net
|
111,471
|
106,220
|
Joint interest, net
|
21,480
|
50,471
|
Other
|
13,606
|
18,448
|
Assets from price risk management activities
|
2
|
6,876
|
Prepaid assets
|
46,024
|
29,285
|
Other current assets
|
1,718
|
1,859
|
Total current assets
|
253,728
|
247,392
|
Property and equipment:
|
Proved properties
|
5,190,096
|
4,945,550
|
Unproved properties, not subject to amortization
|
250,629
|
254,994
|
Other property and equipment
|
28,904
|
32,853
|
Total property and equipment
|
5,469,629
|
5,233,397
|
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
(2,986,142)
|
(2,697,228)
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
2,483,487
|
2,536,169
|
Other long-term assets:
|
Assets from price risk management activities
|
49
|
945
|
Other well equipment inventory
|
21,163
|
18,927
|
Operating lease assets
|
5,748
|
6,855
|
Other assets
|
21,989
|
24,258
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,786,164
|
$
|
2,834,546
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSʼ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
106,098
|
$
|
104,864
|
Accrued liabilities
|
133,261
|
163,379
|
Accrued royalties
|
40,404
|
27,903
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
6,060
|
—
|
Current portion of asset retirement obligations
|
51,488
|
49,921
|
Liabilities from price risk management activities
|
248,361
|
66,010
|
Accrued interest payable
|
17,812
|
9,509
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
1,651
|
1,793
|
Other current liabilities
|
30,697
|
24,155
|
Total current liabilities
|
635,832
|
447,534
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Long-term debt, net of discount and deferred financing costs
|
978,777
|
985,512
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
406,475
|
392,348
|
Liabilities from price risk management activities
|
35,856
|
9,625
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
16,781
|
18,554
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
37,819
|
54,372
|
Total liabilities
|
2,111,540
|
1,907,945
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Stockholdersʼ equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 81,881,477 and 81,279,989 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
819
|
813
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,671,781
|
1,659,800
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(997,976)
|
(734,012)
|
Total stockholdersʼ equity
|
674,624
|
926,601
|
Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity
|
$
|
2,786,164
|
$
|
2,834,546
|
Talos Energy Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per common share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues and other:
|
Oil
|
$
|
246,208
|
$
|
117,190
|
$
|
743,759
|
$
|
358,285
|
Natural gas
|
31,723
|
12,337
|
86,088
|
35,375
|
NGL
|
12,978
|
3,409
|
31,738
|
9,674
|
Other
|
—
|
2,201
|
1,000
|
8,441
|
Total revenues and other
|
290,909
|
135,137
|
862,585
|
411,775
|
Operating expenses:
|
Lease operating expense
|
70,034
|
62,064
|
208,675
|
184,187
|
Production taxes
|
764
|
225
|
2,539
|
640
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
88,596
|
80,547
|
290,094
|
262,533
|
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
57
|
Accretion expense
|
13,668
|
11,537
|
44,110
|
37,748
|
General and administrative expense
|
20,427
|
17,823
|
58,993
|
62,484
|
Other operating expense
|
5,081
|
—
|
7,864
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
198,570
|
172,196
|
612,275
|
547,649
|
Operating income (expense)
|
92,339
|
(37,059)
|
250,310
|
(135,874)
|
Interest expense
|
(32,390)
|
(24,124)
|
(100,036)
|
(76,164)
|
Price risk management activities income (expense)
|
(81,479)
|
(19,882)
|
(405,604)
|
154,653
|
Other income (expense)
|
4,475
|
813
|
(7,916)
|
139
|
Net income (loss) before income taxes
|
(17,055)
|
(80,252)
|
(263,246)
|
(57,246)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
364
|
28,252
|
(718)
|
22,384
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(16,691)
|
$
|
(52,000)
|
$
|
(263,964)
|
$
|
(34,862)
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
(0.73)
|
$
|
(3.23)
|
$
|
(0.54)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
$
|
(0.73)
|
$
|
(3.23)
|
$
|
(0.54)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
81,901
|
71,286
|
81,721
|
65,134
|
Diluted
|
81,901
|
71,286
|
81,721
|
65,134
|
Talos Energy Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(263,964)
|
$
|
(34,862)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense
|
334,204
|
300,281
|
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties and other well inventory
|
—
|
190
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount
|
10,085
|
5,393
|
Equity-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
|
8,294
|
6,321
|
Price risk management activities expense (income)
|
405,604
|
(154,653)
|
Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments
|
(189,252)
|
141,529
|
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt
|
13,225
|
(1,644)
|
Settlement of asset retirement obligations
|
(58,001)
|
(34,502)
|
Gain on sale of assets
|
(677)
|
—
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
29,078
|
(1,729)
|
Other current assets
|
(16,598)
|
21,835
|
Accounts payable
|
(1,591)
|
23,500
|
Other current liabilities
|
16,395
|
31,826
|
Other non-current assets and liabilities, net
|
846
|
(41,418)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
287,648
|
262,067
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Exploration, development and other capital expenditures
|
(211,580)
|
(280,273)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(5,399)
|
(304,879)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, net
|
4,826
|
—
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(212,153)
|
(585,152)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Issuance of senior notes
|
600,500
|
—
|
Redemption of senior notes and other long-term debt
|
(356,803)
|
(4,735)
|
Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility
|
75,000
|
300,000
|
Repayment of Bank Credit Facility
|
(315,000)
|
—
|
Deferred financing costs
|
(26,991)
|
(1,287)
|
Other deferred payments
|
(7,921)
|
(11,921)
|
Payments of finance lease
|
(15,925)
|
(12,790)
|
Employee stock awards tax withholdings
|
(3,161)
|
(827)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(50,301)
|
268,440
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
25,194
|
(54,645)
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Balance, beginning of period
|
34,233
|
87,022
|
Balance, end of period
|
$
|
59,427
|
$
|
32,377
|
Supplemental non-cash transactions:
|
Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
72,802
|
$
|
97,517
|
Debt exchanged for common stock
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
35,960
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized
|
$
|
64,603
|
$
|
41,188
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION
Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)," "Adjusted Earnings per Share," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges," "Free Cash Flow," "Net Debt," "LTM Adjusted EBITDA," "Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA" and "Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA." These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are to provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:
EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization and accretion expense.
Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and non-recurring expenses, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
We also present Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges and as a percentage of revenue to further analyze our business, which are outlined below:
Adjusted EBITDA Margin. EBITDA divided by Revenue, as a percentage. It is also defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total production volume, expressed in Boe, in the period, and described as dollar per Boe. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA margin is important to provide management and investors with information about how much we retain in Adjusted EBITDA terms as compared to the revenue we generate and how much per barrel we generate after accounting for certain operational and corporate costs.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Boe, $/Boe and percentage data):
|
Three Months Ended
|
($ thousands, except per Boe)
|
September
30, 2021
|
June
30, 2021
|
March
31, 2021
|
December
31, 2020
|
Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(16,691)
|
$
|
(125,782)
|
$
|
(121,491)
|
$
|
(430,743)
|
Interest expense
|
32,390
|
33,570
|
34,076
|
23,251
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(364)
|
498
|
584
|
57,967
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
88,596
|
99,841
|
101,657
|
101,813
|
Accretion expense
|
13,668
|
15,457
|
14,985
|
11,993
|
EBITDA
|
117,599
|
23,584
|
29,811
|
(235,719)
|
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
267,859
|
Transaction and non-recurring expenses(1)
|
1,370
|
4,083
|
1,778
|
2,054
|
Derivative fair value loss(2)
|
81,479
|
186,617
|
137,508
|
66,968
|
Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative
|
(71,634)
|
(69,237)
|
(48,381)
|
2,376
|
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
13,225
|
(18)
|
Non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
566
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
|
2,613
|
3,017
|
2,664
|
2,348
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
131,427
|
148,064
|
136,605
|
106,434
|
Net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative
|
71,634
|
69,237
|
48,381
|
(2,376)
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges
|
$
|
203,061
|
$
|
217,301
|
$
|
184,986
|
$
|
104,058
|
Production and Revenue:
|
Boe(3)
|
5,200
|
6,031
|
5,949
|
5,467
|
Revenue - Operations
|
290,909
|
303,768
|
266,908
|
172,602
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges margin:
|
Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue - Operations (%)
|
45
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
51
|
%
|
62
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(3)
|
$
|
25.27
|
$
|
24.55
|
$
|
22.96
|
$
|
19.47
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges divided by Revenue - Operations (%)
|
70
|
%
|
72
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
60
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges per Boe(3)
|
$
|
39.05
|
$
|
36.03
|
$
|
31.10
|
$
|
19.03
|
(1)
|
Includes transaction related expenses, restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses.
|
(2)
|
The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled.
|
(3)
|
One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow
"Free Cash Flow" before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:
Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.
Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.
Talos did not pay any cash taxes in the period, therefore cash taxes have no impact to the reported Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital number.
|
($ thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
131,427
|
Less: Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment
|
(86,190)
|
Less: Interest Expense
|
(32,390)
|
Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital)
|
$
|
12,847
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share
"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Net income (loss) plus accretion expense, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.
Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of common shares.
|
($ thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(16,691)
|
Write-down of oil and natural gas properties
|
—
|
Transaction related costs and non-recurring expenses
|
1,370
|
Derivative fair value loss(1)
|
81,479
|
Net cash payments on settled derivative instruments(1)
|
(71,634)
|
Non-cash income tax benefit
|
(364)
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
|
2,613
|
Adjusted Net Loss
|
$
|
(3,227)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding at September 30, 2021:
|
Basic
|
81,901
|
Diluted
|
81,901
|
Net Loss per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
Adjusted Net Loss per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
(1)
|
The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled.
Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA
We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies
Net Debt. Total Debt principal of the Company plus the finance lease balance minus cash and cash equivalents.
Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA.
Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA.
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt ($ thousands) at September 30, 2021:
|
12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes – due January 2026
|
$
|
650,000
|
7.50% Senior Notes – due May 2022
|
6,060
|
Bank Credit Facility – matures November 2024
|
400,000
|
Finance lease
|
46,101
|
Total Debt
|
$
|
1,102,161
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
(59,427)
|
Net Debt
|
$
|
1,042,734
|
Calculation of LTM EBITDA:
|
Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended December 31, 2020
|
$
|
106,434
|
Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended March 31, 2021
|
136,605
|
Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended June 30, 2021
|
148,064
|
Adjusted EBITDA for three months period ended September 30, 2021
|
131,427
|
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
522,530
|
Acquired Assets Adjusted EBITDA for pre-closing periods
|
60
|
Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
522,590
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.0
|
x
|
Net Debt / Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
2.0
|
x
The Adjusted EBITDA information included in this communication provides additional relevant information to our investors and creditors. Talos needs to comply with a financial covenant included in its Bank Credit Facility that requires it to maintain a Net Debt to Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio, as determined in accordance with the Company's credit agreement, equal to or lower than 3.0x. For purposes of covenant compliance, Credit Facility LTM Adjusted EBITDA, with certain adjustments, is calculated as the sum of quarterly Adjusted EBITDA for the 12-month period ended on that quarter, inclusive of revenue less direct operating expenditures of the Acquired Assets for periods prior to closing of the Transaction.
