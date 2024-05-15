Talos Energy President and CEO to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on May 16, 2024

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Duncan will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place virtually on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time).

The fireside chat will be hosted by Jeff Robertson, Managing Director of Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Talos's enhanced E&P opportunity set to support scale and growth in the offshore E&P business.

Talos's expertise in managing its asset portfolio as a key counterparty.

Talos's balanced risk/reward capital allocation approach to building a sustainable offshore E&P business.

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6eleQu7PQPm6Js0isIdzsA.

