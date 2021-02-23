Talroo releases new feature enhancement to Talroo Pro pay-for-performance job advertising: Qualifying Questions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo, an award-winning job advertising platform, has launched a new feature enhancement called Qualifying Questions to enable companies to hire qualified candidates while reducing wasted time and wasted recruitment marketing budget. Qualifying Questions solves one of the biggest pain points shared by all recruiting & talent acquisition teams: sorting through unqualified applications. By asking these questions before redirecting to a client's application tracking system, Talroo helps filter out many of the candidates that would be unqualified, which provides relief to busy talent acquisition teams. Meanwhile, candidates can find other jobs where they may be a better fit before investing their time in applying. This feature is ideal for companies who need the scale and efficiency required for high-volume hiring.

"As the industry embraced pay-for-performance job advertising, customers could finally pay only for the applications they received. That was a big advancement from the days of 'post and pray' when there was no guarantee of even a single application. But recruiters still find themselves spending time and resources on unqualified candidates," said Barry Klien, Talroo's VP of Success and Enablement. "Qualifying Questions solves this problem by asking straightforward questions up front that narrow down a candidate pool without a recruiter having to go through applications manually."

Clients can assign 1–3 critical questions that determine if a candidate meets basic requirements. Questions can be assigned on a per-job level, or to an entire recruitment marketing campaign. For clients who are unsure of the best questions to ask, Talroo's client service team is there to help develop the best questions based on your jobs' needs. Examples include: "Do you have a valid driver's license?" "Are you willing to consent to a background check?" and "Do you have an active nursing license?" These questions can be multiple choice or multiple select. If a candidate does not meet basic qualifications, they are guided away from that job and are shown job opportunities that are better matches. Talroo also feeds this information back into its recommendation engine to ensure that job seekers get the most relevant job matches. Clients can track their performance to see the improvement in candidate quality as their campaign runs.

To learn more about Talroo Pro, read the blog post Talroo Pro: Driving More ROI for Your Job Ads. To join the list of clients who have seen increased quality and decreased resume screening time with Qualifying Questions, contact us at talroo.com/start.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to make hires. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.

