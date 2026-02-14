TAMAGOTCHI MARKS 30 YEARS WITH ANNIVERSARY LAUNCHES, NEW PARTNERSHIPS, AND A NATIONAL CELEBRATION

Milestone year unveiled at New York Toy Fair with new products, retail activations, and live fan experiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Few toys have shaped culture the way Tamagotchi has. This year, the iconic digital pet celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades as a global phenomenon that has not only stood the test of time, but continues to evolve, inspire, and connect generations of fans around the world.

Tamagotchi (CNW Group/Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.)

Unveiled at New York Toy Fair (NYTF), Tamagotchi brand's milestone year is a full-scale celebration of legacy and reinvention. The anniversary will roll out with new limited-edition product launches, strategic partnerships, and immersive live experiences, all designed to honor the brand's past while boldly driving it into its next era.

At the heart of the celebration is the 30th Anniversary Tamagotchi device, accompanied by a lineup of new Collectibles and Shokugan-style magnets, offering fans multiple, tactile ways to engage with the brand they have loved for decades. These releases celebrate the iconic Tamagotchi style while tapping into today's collector culture and nostalgia-driven fandom. Even more items are set to be revealed in the coming months.

The celebration also marks the return of the Tamagotchi USA Road Trip, now entering its second year and expanding to new cities nationwide in honor of the brand's birthday. The inaugural tour drew more than 15,000 fans across six stops, delivering high impact, community-driven experiences through interactive moments, live engagement, and shared play. Building on that momentum, the 2026 tour will reach even more markets, celebrating Tamagotchi's 30th anniversary directly with fans on tour and making the milestone a truly nationwide experience.

"For 30 years, Tamagotchi has remained culturally relevant because it has grown alongside its fans, evolving with each generation while staying true to the emotional connection that made it iconic," said Tara Badie, Senior Director, Toys, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America. "This anniversary is both a powerful celebration of our legacy and a bold launchpad for what's next, with new products, partnerships, and immersive experiences that bring Tamagotchi to life in exciting, unexpected ways."

Tamagotchi is kicking off 2026 with a high-profile retail takeover at MINISO's iconic Times Square location, transforming one of the world's most visited shopping destinations into a full Tamagotchi celebration from February 14 through March 1. The activation will feature bold Tamagotchi-themed installations and fun photo opps for guests and shoppers. Fans can also visit The Lab Tama, to connect and receive special items for their Tamagotchi Paradise devices. Special appearances by fan-favorite Tamagotchi character Mimitchi will take place only on February 14 and 15, giving visitors a limited-time opportunity to meet and interact with the mascot.

MINISO-exclusive items will take center stage, including the Tamagotchi Sofmallow Kuchipatchi, Tamagotchi TamaMori Stickers, and Tamagotchi T-shirts. The activation will also feature a mix of first-to-market products, including Tamagotchi lip and cheek items, Sunstar stationery, Tamagotchi MiniMini ChibiNui Bandai Namco Nui Plush and Tamagotchi Bikkura Bath Bombs Hair Ties. Fans can also enjoy limited giveaways, including visors and stickers, while supplies last during the weekend, making this launch a must-see moment for longtime fans and a new generation discovering the brand.

Beyond Times Square, Tamagotchi's anniversary year continues to expand across culture, lifestyle, and fandom. The brand is growing its licensing portfolio with new partners including CASETiFY, with additional collaborations and product drops to be announced later this year. Tamagotchi is also extending into food and lifestyle with an upcoming Bikkura Pon dining experience collaboration with Kura Sushi USA, Inc., further cementing its place at the intersection of play, pop culture, and everyday life. Fans will also be able to enjoy new additions to the Original Tamagotchi Y3K line, including a device and case set, offering even more ways to personalize and protect their device.

Thirty years in, Tamagotchi isn't just celebrating an anniversary, it's showing exactly how an iconic brand stays culturally relevant by showing up where fans live, shop, eat, and play.

Registered attendees can visit the Bandai Namco booth (#435) at New York Toy Fair, running now through February 17 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, to experience the exciting future of the Tamagotchi brand firsthand.

For the latest updates, visit tamagotchi-official.com , follow @tamagotchi_us on social media, and subscribe to @TamagotchiFriendsUS on YouTube.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Mr. Hobby, nanoblock® and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.